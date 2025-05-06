Fleet buyers lead EV market as consumer enquiries show positive trends

Fleet purchases continue to dominate the UK’s electric vehicle market following the Government’s decision not to introduce BEV incentives for private buyers in the Spring Statement, according to analysis of the latest SMMT new car registration figures.

Despite a lack of financial support for private buyers, car buying platform Carwow reported encouraging trends in consumer interest.

Carwow’s data showed that BEV enquiries increased by 61% year-on-year in April, while PHEV enquiries rose by 21%.

This contrasted with declining interest in traditional fuels, with petrol and diesel enquiries dropping by 12% and 5% respectively.

Philipp Sayler von Amende, chief commercial officer at Get Your Car, said: “In March’s Spring Statement, the government chose not to introduce any BEV incentives for private buyers, so it’s little surprise that in April BEV sales were once again dominated by fleet.

“Despite this, demand data on the Carwow platform provides cause for optimism.

“BEV enquiries were up 61% year-on-year in April, with a 21% rise for PHEVs. Meanwhile, both petrol and diesel enquiries dropped by 12% and 5% respectively.”

The data also revealed growing consumer interest in Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers. BYD models featured prominently in Carwow’s most-viewed vehicle reviews, with the Seal and Sealion 7 taking the top spots in their 10 most-viewed list.

The BYD Seal U hybrid and JAECOO 7 electric SUV also attracted significant consumer attention.

Alongside the shift toward electric vehicles, Carwow reported a substantial increase in used car enquiries, potentially indicating a more cost-conscious approach from consumers in the current economic climate.

Sayler von Amende added: “We’re also seeing growing interest in Chinese EVs brands. BYD’s Seal and Sealion 7 topped our 10 most-viewed reviews last month, while the brand’s hybrid Seal U also made an appearance, as did the JAECOO 7 electric SUV.

“At the same time, more consumers appear to be weighing up value in a challenging economic climate with used car enquiries on Carwow up 61% year-on-year, suggesting a growing shift toward more cost-conscious choices.”