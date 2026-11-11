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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fleet-electrification-is-accelerating-says-vqs/

Electrification across the corporate fleet and remarketing sectors is accelerating, according to vehicle inspection and logistics provider Vehicle Quality Solutions (VQS).

56% of all vehicles moved by VQS in October were electric vehicles (EVs) or hybrids.

VQS said that fleet electrification is gathering pace as fleets align with corporate green mandates, and take advantage of lower benefit-in-kind (BiK) rates.

However, diesels accounted for 26% of VQS’s October movements, driven by the slower electrification of light commercial vehicle (LCV) fleets.

Alongside electrification, VQS identified a shift to centralised inspection, refurbishment, and de-fleeting, with operations increasingly centred around strategic logistics corridors.

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In October, the average vehicle movement performed by VQS was 122 miles.

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Throughout the month, the company completed 7,200 jobs, and almost 890,000 miles.

Simon Jackson, managing director at VQS, said: “Our latest data reflects a dynamic automotive landscape.