EV leasing and salary sacrifice provider, Fleet Evolution, has expanded the teams in its salary sacrifice operation and newly launched specialist fleet management division, Mercia Fleet Management, to handle a surge in new business.

The Tamworth, West Midlands-based business has seen huge increase in interest in its salary sacrifice offering, not least because of the highly attractive Benefit-in-Kind tax rates that EVs currently attract.

And it has recently launched a specialist, stand-alone fleet management operation after providing bespoke and personalised fleet management services for the last four years, typically for salary sacrifice clients who want a higher level of customer care.

Joining the salary sacrifice and fleet management teams now are five new starters from differing backgrounds.

Jordan Walker joins the Operations team to help manage insurance solutions for Fleet Evolution salary sacrifice customers, while Katie Whitfield has been appointed as Engagement Specialist to help deal with a huge upsurge in salary sacrifice car enquiries.

At the same time, Natasha Jones has been appointed Order Administrator to help cope with an upsurge in orders of electric cars, and Caitlin Rees joins as Operations Executive as part of the team looking after customer vehicles.

Kadi Douglas, meanwhile, has been recruited to the newly launched Mercia Fleet Management division having completed qualifications in business and business management.

And Emily Ballinger has been promoted to the position of office manager to manage a growing number of office-based colleagues as more employees transition to more flexible working patterns, including home and office-based working as a result of the pandemic.

Fleet Evolution Managing Director, Andrew Leech said: “We have seen a tremendous upsurge in new electric vehicle enquiries, particularly through our salary sacrifice schemes, which has meant taking on more staff to cope with demand.

“Our approach, at a time when recruitment is proving a major issue for many businesses, is to not necessarily look for experienced people from the industry, but grow and develop new starters and provide them with the requisite training to equip them for today’s vibrant salary sacrifice and fleet management markets.”