  
business motoring blue
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
business motoring blue
Subscribe

Fleet fines to increase by 9% in December, Hudson Kapel warns

Hudson Kapel said that the increase is driven by higher levels of parking and bus lane offences, due to December’s heavier traffic.

Dylan Robertson

1 December 2025

, ,

SHARE

parking apps

Fleet remarketing specialist Hudson Kapel has warned that fleet fines typically increase by 9% above the monthly average each December.

Hudson Kapel said that the increase is driven by higher levels of parking and bus lane offences, due to December’s heavier traffic and lower parking availability.

It analysed over 100,000 fines as part of the research.

The firm warned fleets that this will cause higher administrative workload, at a time where staffing is often stretched.

It advised drivers to slow down, check signs and only use bus lanes if they are certain they are allowed to use them.

Hudson Kapel also said that councils and private operators process a backlog of fines before year-end, further increasing the amount of fleet fines.

Simon Withey, managing director at Hudson Kapel, said: “Every December, we see the same pattern, and drivers need to be extra vigilant throughout the holiday season.

“Town centres are tighter, enforcement is tougher, and one lapse can cost you.

“If motorists do not take real care, they will be hit with penalties at the worst possible time.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ad
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE