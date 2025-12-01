Fleet fines to increase by 9% in December, Hudson Kapel warns

Fleet remarketing specialist Hudson Kapel has warned that fleet fines typically increase by 9% above the monthly average each December.

Hudson Kapel said that the increase is driven by higher levels of parking and bus lane offences, due to December’s heavier traffic and lower parking availability.

It analysed over 100,000 fines as part of the research.

The firm warned fleets that this will cause higher administrative workload, at a time where staffing is often stretched.

It advised drivers to slow down, check signs and only use bus lanes if they are certain they are allowed to use them.

Hudson Kapel also said that councils and private operators process a backlog of fines before year-end, further increasing the amount of fleet fines.

Simon Withey, managing director at Hudson Kapel, said: “Every December, we see the same pattern, and drivers need to be extra vigilant throughout the holiday season.

“Town centres are tighter, enforcement is tougher, and one lapse can cost you.

“If motorists do not take real care, they will be hit with penalties at the worst possible time.”