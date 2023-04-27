Reading Time: 3 minutes

SUZUKI expects its fleet market to grow as the brand makes what many observers see as a much-awaited move towards electrification.

The Japanese brand has long been known for its focus on retail sales and in October last year, Suzuki product and planning head Ed Norman told Business Motoring that while the new hybrid models launched recently by the brand make a difference to business aspirations, the focus remains on retail.

However at the launch of an updated version of the Suzuki Swace this month, the brand’s car sales head Dale Wyatt indicated that the brand’s now ‘hybrid-only’ tag line and a forthcoming programme of EV launches will boost Suzuki’s fleet credentials.

Speaking exclusively to Business Motoring Wyatt agreed that the Vitara, S-Cross and Swace offer fleet opportunities to Suzuki. “If we can do it profitably and sensibly then we’d like to – we are not anti-fleet, we just want to be balanced.”

Wyatt added that fleet is a large part of the marketplace and with the key part of success in the market being managing residual values, Suzuki has put a lot of energy in terms of resource and people into this area. “I think in time fleet and retail will merge,” he added. “We are moving towards mobility solutions where subscriptions and leasing blur.”

Suzuki will launch its first full EV in the UK in 2024 and plans to add one a year up to 2030, as part of a £12.4 billion electric strategy that also encompasses motorcycles and even marine engines. But Wyatt emphasises that the expense of electric is a much larger challenge for value and mainstream automotive brands as it is for premium makers. “An EV drivetrain costs £10,000 more than an internal-combustion one and adding £10,000 to the cost of a £50,000 car is far less of a challenge than on a £20,000 car.”

The reveal of Suzuki’s electric plans comes as the landscapers changing in Europe, with manufacturers using e-fuels in their cars securing an exemption from forthcoming legislation banning the sale of new combustion-engined cars, but Wyatt is unconvinced.

“I’m no expert but everything I read says that efuels are expensive, a premium product, so I’m not sure whether e-fuels will ever play a role with volume and value brands,” he said.

“It’s interesting – I think the Government should legislate the outcome rather than the solution. Whether it’s hydrogen, e-fuels or another technology, the Government should give the industry the challenge and help us solve the problem rather than mandate a solution.”

He believes too that more will need to be done to propel consumers towards EVs. “You’ll need the government and energy providers in partnership with risks on both sides, and equally manufacturers and Government in partnership again with risks for both sides.

“Eventually we are going to have to have infrastructure that’s better for everybody and incentives, whether VAT or whatever, that tip people into buying electric cars. I think it’s a couple of years away but that point is coming.”

Van Monster – Highly commended for remarketing LAUNCHED in 2014, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to businesses and private buyers. With a wide range of used vans READ MORE Northgate – Highly commended for long term rental NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire offers a comprehensive range of support packages for its SME operators, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of business customers at READ MORE Finding answers – JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions SUPPORTING SME customers is at the heart of JCT600’s leasing operations, no matter their size. All customers have access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, including salary sacrifice READ MORE Adding value – Europcar, winner Best Short Term Rental Award THE past two years have proved that the role of a good rental company should be all about ‘adding value’. Europcar does the basics – and much more, smoothing every READ MORE One stop shop – Ogilvie Fleet, Best Company Car Programme FOR the businesses that run their company car programmes through Ogilvie Fleet, the number one objective is to provide a one-stop-shop of industry-leading fleet management services for businesses of all READ MORE Smoothing the rental journey – Europcar, Long Term Rental Award SMOOTHING every aspect of the SME journey through the practical application of technology, underpinned by loyalty to customers – just two of the reasons the judges selected Europcar Mobility Group READ MORE Aston Barclay – Winner Business Motoring Best Remarketing Service ASTON BARCLAY has created a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car READ MORE Europcar – winner, Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions THE mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic. Understanding what SME’s need was key to Europcar winning this year’s Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions Provider. READ MORE Smart choice – Ohme, a Business Motoring Awards winner Ohme is on a mission is to speed up the adoption of EVs through simplifying the charging experience and promoting grid balancing innovation to charge EVs in the cheapest and READ MORE Top awards for Ogilvie Fleet Ogilvie Fleet is the trusted leasing partner of more than 2,000 SME organisations and a number of larger corporates – and now a winner of the Best Leasing Company category READ MORE

