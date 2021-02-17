Reading Time: < 1 minute

FLEET Logistics Group, Europe’s largest independent fleet management company, has scaled up its Global Mobility Solutions division (GMS) as part of its plans to transition from pure fleet management provider to offering new managed mobility solutions to its clients and prospects.

Head of GMS, Thibault Alleyn, has appointed Madelaine Webster, formerly of Fleet Logistics UK and Ireland, to the newly created role of Global Consulting Manager, as the division accelerates growth plans following a spike in business levels and growing market interest during the pandemic.

GMS, which was created last autumn, brings together the expertise and market intelligence of Fleet Logistics’ consulting team with the data management and analytical skills of its international reporting team.

Alleyn said: “In light of the current pandemic, companies are currently redefining their employee benefits related to fleet and mobility, as more people question the value of having only a large company car in the light of a broader mix of mobility types becoming available.

“This includes mobility budgets and mobility offers in a new ‘sharing’ economy, which complement, for instance, a smaller-sized company car. This is exactly what our MobilityBUDGET product offers, in a straightforward, effective and fully digital way.”

Webster, who joined Fleet Logistics two years ago, has spent more than 15 years in the UK fleet industry and sits on the Association of Fleet Professionals’ Future Mobility Steering Committee in the UK.