Fleet manager burnout is an “increasing problem,” warns AFP

An AFP member said: “I finally broke in 2024 and was given a week off, which really wasn’t helpful as no one picked up my work.”

The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) has warned that fleet manager burnout is becoming an “increasing problem.”

Lorna McAtear (pictured), deputy chair at the AFP, said that people working in fleet are facing ever-increasing demands, and has heard anecdotal reports of extreme stress, feelings of inability to cope and breakdowns.

She warned that fleet managers have been dealing with major issues since Covid-19, and that small and medium-sized fleets are often affected the most.

An AFP member, who manages a fleet of more than 100 vehicles, was required deal with the effects of a merger, as well as leasing supplier changes and save the company £300,000, all with a reduced team.

She said: “I finally broke in 2024 and was given a week off, which really wasn’t helpful as no one picked up my work, so the old problems were even bigger when I went returned.”

Other fleet managers warned that they are often being called or messaged outside of working hours, due to the ‘always-on’ nature of many fleets, and are asked to solve difficult problems.

An AFP member said: “My fleet isn’t massive but it’s only me managing it and today, for example, I’ve been hounded to give answers for people who suddenly needed to have hire cars available overseas and what our policy is for booking and covering costs.

“It can feel as though when something needs doing, all the responsibility falls to me but if I want to proactively promote an area I feel is important, such as driver risk, no-one wants to listen.

“It is isolating and I am done in.”

The organisation suggested that AFP membership can help give fleet managers a space to share experiences and seek advice from others.

McAtear said: “In the 2020s, we’ve seen much increased recognition of the importance of fleet managers within corporate structures as a result of everything from our role in coping with the pandemic through to electrification.

“On the whole this has been a highly positive development.

“However, many fleet managers find themselves in a position where ever-greater demands are being placed on them as a result of the higher profile that fleet now enjoys, without necessarily being given much in the way of additional resources, whether that means more staff or investments in areas such as technology.

“The results are all too predictable and, if you get a number of fleet managers in a room, discussion about extreme stress and burnout are increasingly common.

“Many feel there hasn’t been a pause in dealing with major developments since Covid and the latest pressure to reduce costs in the face of the economic impact of the war in Iran seems like a crisis too far.

“This can happen to anyone working in fleet and indeed, some of those in small-medium sized organisations are often the most exposed.

“The bottom line is that there are no easy solutions to this issue but knowing that many others face similar problems and hearing about steps they have taken which proved effective has genuine value.

“There are also short and effective AFP training courses that can help make changes at work, covering areas such as learning to speak up confidently within your organisation, time management, and successfully navigating your career.

“However, if you really feel that you are burnt out, you should seek medical advice. Stress can have very real long-term impacts on your health and recovery often takes time.”