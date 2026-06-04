  
BV Masthead.png

FEATURING

BM Original
Subscribe
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram
BV Masthead.png
Subscribe

Fleet manager burnout is an “increasing problem,” warns AFP

An AFP member said: “I finally broke in 2024 and was given a week off, which really wasn’t helpful as no one picked up my work.”

Dylan Robertson

4 June 2026

Fleet Operations & Compliance

SHARE

burnout

The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) has warned that fleet manager burnout is becoming an “increasing problem.”

Lorna McAtear (pictured), deputy chair at the AFP, said that people working in fleet are facing ever-increasing demands, and has heard anecdotal reports of extreme stress, feelings of inability to cope and breakdowns.

She warned that fleet managers have been dealing with major issues since Covid-19, and that small and medium-sized fleets are often affected the most.

An AFP member, who manages a fleet of more than 100 vehicles, was required deal with the effects of a merger, as well as leasing supplier changes and save the company £300,000, all with a reduced team.

She said: “I finally broke in 2024 and was given a week off, which really wasn’t helpful as no one picked up my work, so the old problems were even bigger when I went returned.”

Other fleet managers warned that they are often being called or messaged outside of working hours, due to the ‘always-on’ nature of many fleets, and are asked to solve difficult problems.

An AFP member said: “My fleet isn’t massive but it’s only me managing it and today, for example, I’ve been hounded to give answers for people who suddenly needed to have hire cars available overseas and what our policy is for booking and covering costs.

“It can feel as though when something needs doing, all the responsibility falls to me but if I want to proactively promote an area I feel is important, such as driver risk, no-one wants to listen.

“It is isolating and I am done in.”

The organisation suggested that AFP membership can help give fleet managers a space to share experiences and seek advice from others.

McAtear said: “In the 2020s, we’ve seen much increased recognition of the importance of fleet managers within corporate structures as a result of everything from our role in coping with the pandemic through to electrification.

“On the whole this has been a highly positive development.

“However, many fleet managers find themselves in a position where ever-greater demands are being placed on them as a result of the higher profile that fleet now enjoys, without necessarily being given much in the way of additional resources, whether that means more staff or investments in areas such as technology.

“The results are all too predictable and, if you get a number of fleet managers in a room, discussion about extreme stress and burnout are increasingly common.

“Many feel there hasn’t been a pause in dealing with major developments since Covid and the latest pressure to reduce costs in the face of the economic impact of the war in Iran seems like a crisis too far.

“This can happen to anyone working in fleet and indeed, some of those in small-medium sized organisations are often the most exposed.

“The bottom line is that there are no easy solutions to this issue but knowing that many others face similar problems and hearing about steps they have taken which proved effective has genuine value.

“There are also short and effective AFP training courses that can help make changes at work, covering areas such as learning to speak up confidently within your organisation, time management, and successfully navigating your career.

“However, if you really feel that you are burnt out, you should seek medical advice. Stress can have very real long-term impacts on your health and recovery often takes time.”

Related Posts

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

lightfoot
Business Van Awards

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

charge scheme
Business Motoring Awards

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

van-monster-1
Business Van Awards

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

renault-master
Business Van Awards

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

master-1
Vans

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

Europcar-best-short-term-rental2
Business Van Awards

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

leasys
Business Motoring Awards

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

manheim
Business Van Awards

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

runyourfleet
Business Motoring Awards

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

R5
Business Motoring Awards

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

europcar
Business Van Awards

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

renault-2025AwardsBest-Small-EV-VanWINNER
Business Van Awards

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

renault
Business Motoring Awards

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

Master-Diesel-028
Business Van Awards

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

sortimo
Business Van Awards

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year
Business Motoring Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

fod
Industry & Market News

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

wilsons
Business Motoring Awards

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

nationwide
Business Motoring Awards

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

Highly Commended Award
Business Motoring Awards

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

europcar mobility
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

Business-Vans-Best-Large-EV-Van
Business Van Awards

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK
Business Motoring Awards

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

Northgate-Cannock-99
Business Van Awards

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

polestar 4 best large ev
Business Motoring Awards

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

EV_Day_Cannock_NVH_Ford_Transit_Custom_1_2024
Business Van Awards

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram

BUSINESS Vans

BUSINESS MOTORING

MAGAZINE

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here to receive Business Vans newsletters

CLICK HERE