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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fleet-managers-cannot-afford-to-make-a-bad-bet-abm-q3-covers-chinese-brands-fleet-charging-restomods-and-more/

The Q3 issue of Automotive Business Magazine (ABM) is now available, featuring an in-depth look at the effect of new entrant Chinese brands on the UK market, fleet charging tips, and classic car restomods, among much more.

The issue features expert insights from with Chery, TUAL, the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP), SBRS and Mazda.

Headlining the Q3 issue is ‘New kids on the block’, a deep-dive into what the growth of Chinese OEMs means for dealers, fleets and customers.

The magazine’s second feature, ‘Legends reimagined’, looks at the classic car restomod industry, featuring E-Type specialist Eagle and electric vehicle (EV) specialist Everrati.

Interviewees included Mazda head of fleet Steve Tomlinson, SBRS Europe’s managing director Conrad Mummert and TUAL CEO Philip Clarke.

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Editor at large Adrian Simpson reviewed the JAECOO 8, Fiat Grande Panda Electric, Genesis GV60 and Nissan Qashqai e-Power.

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For the van market, Craig Cheetham reviewed the Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial, as ABM aims to further its coverage of the commercial vehicle market.

For this issue a new segment was introduced, Meet the Dealer, which debuted with Mark Barnes of Lipscomb Geely.