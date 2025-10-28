Fleet managers must secure training budgets now, warns AFP

Fleet managers should secure training budgets now to ensure they develop the necessary expertise for the year ahead, according to the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP).

Announcing the 2026 AFP Fleet Academy programme, Paul Hollick, chair of the AFP, said its members were more aware than ever of the need to enhance their skill set to meet ever-wider remits.

Hollick said: “Demand for training has risen from 520 days in 2024 to 590 this year, with more expected to be delivered in 2026.

“This is a result of the need for fleet managers and their teams to excel in a growing range of areas as their roles continue to evolve and expand.

“As we launch our new training programme, it’s a good moment to remind industry professionals that a structured approach to securing budget may be necessary.

“We suggest members plan their training requirements now and take steps to ensure the development they need is fully funded.”

Ronnie Gillman, training manager for AFP, said courses are based around two main pillars.

The Fleet Vehicle Management pathway aims to offer structured development for everyone working in the sector, looking to gain knowledge and competencies in different fleet roles, while Accelerate courses cover specific topics and soft skills.

Gillman said: “As the role of fleet manager continues to advance, there is a growing need for a wider range of high-quality courses to equip those working in fleet with the necessary abilities and we have worked to meet that demand in our 2026 programme.

“It’s not just about more training but more options. For example, an exciting innovation for next year will be the introduction of a range of ‘bite sized’ courses designed to deliver maximum impact in minimum time. We’ll be releasing more details about these soon.”

The entry point to the AFP Fleet Vehicle Management pathway is the Introductory course, a self-paced online option for those new to the industry that can be started anytime.

The two-day, face-to-face Foundation course is designed for those in fleet administration and customer service roles and is being held next year on 17th to 18th March, 12th to 13th May, and 6th to 7th October.

Strategic level is aimed at those involved in the coordination and management of fleets, and consists of three separate two-day face-to-face or online sessions, normally taking a year to complete.

Cohort 12 starts on 3rd to 4th February, Cohort 13 on 6th to 7th May, and Cohort 14 on 14th to 15th October. The Advanced Fleet Vehicle Management course, for experienced fleet leaders, is held on demand.

The AFP Accelerate courses for 2026 include Your Voice in Fleet, taking place on 23rd to 24th June. Women’s Voices in Fleet is set for 10th to 11th March and 13th to 14th October.

Making the Switch to Electric Vehicles will be delivered online on 13th January, 12th May, 11th August, 13th October, and 8th December.

The Operational eLCV Fleet Strategy will be taking place online on 11th February, 8th April, 10th June, 9th September, and 11th November.

Further details about AFP Fleet Academy courses, including pricing, is available at the AFP website. A 10% discount on all 2026 face-to-face courses is available to members if payment is made before 30th November 2025.