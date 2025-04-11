Fleet managers urged to use steering wheel locks as high-tech vehicle thefts hit record levels

Fleet managers are being advised to deploy simple physical deterrents to combat the rising tide of high-tech vehicle thefts, according to breakdown provider Start Rescue. Despite advances in vehicle security, thieves using readily available electronic devices can gain entry to and drive away many modern fleet vehicles in seconds.

UK vehicle theft figures show 129,159 vehicles were stolen between April 2023 and March 2024, with the Crime Survey for England and Wales indicating 40% of vehicle thefts involved electronic methods. The theft of keyless entry vehicles, increasingly common in corporate fleets, increased by 2% in this period compared to the previous year.

“It takes seconds to attach a steering wheel lock to reduce the risk of theft,” said Lee Puffett, managing director of Start Rescue. “Protecting your car from criminals also helps keep your personal information secure that is stored through in-car data and smartphone apps.”

Fleet operators can implement additional protective measures by establishing protocols for key storage and management at both business premises and employee homes.

Start Rescue recommends keeping keys and fobs out of sight and reach, avoiding leaving them on visible surfaces like hall tables where thieves may spot them.

For keyless entry vehicles, using RFID pouches to block signals from being intercepted by thieves offers another layer of protection.

“Using a steering wheel cover, brake pedal lock or a similar device might seem like an old fashioned way to secure your car,” added Puffett. “But it’s tried and tested technology and puts off thieves with a tough physical deterrent. Anything that makes a thief ignore your car and move on is worth using.”