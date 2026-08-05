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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fleet-managers-want-automated-predictive-maintenance-tool-survey-finds/

A survey conducted by Arval found that the most desired tool by fleet managers is an automated vehicle monitoring and predictive maintenance solution.

21% of fleet managers surveyed by Arval wanted a tool that shows likely maintenance issues before they occur.

Almost a fifth (19%) of fleet managers said that real time vehicle tracking and monitoring would allow them to manage their fleet more effectively, while 15% wanted a that that performs fleet allocation, operations coordination and optimisation.

Other responses included a fuel consumption monitoring and optimisation tool (14%), an all-in-one fleet management platform (14%), a tool that offers cost control and financial oversight (13%), and centralised, digitalised fleet information (8%).

John Peters, head of Arval Mobility Observatory in the UK, said: “This is one of the most interesting questions in our barometer because the format allows fleet managers to provide a completely free answer, rather than using multiple choice.

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“The results represent a wish list of what respondents want available on their laptop, solving the biggest headaches they face on a day-by-day basis.

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“These products are a mix of existing tools and concepts fleet managers want to see developed but there are common themes running through both.

“What most provide are advanced methods of collecting and using data to improve fleet efficiency, either in specific areas or on a global basis.