A NEW MOT deal has been negotiated between FleetCheck and the Prestige Fleet Servicing ahead of an expected glut of demand for tests in September.
It is estimated that an additional 580,000 MOTs will be needed this month thanks to deferrals made earlier in the pandemic. Analysis by Prestige Fleet Servicing estimates a total of five and a half million cars legally deferred their MOT.
Andy Kirby, Customer Success director at FleetCheck, said: “From our software, we could see that a significant number of our users had MOTs becoming due this September, and we wanted to do something to help them.
“The deal that we have negotiated with Prestige Fleet Servicing under our affinity programme provides a discounted rate of £35 and the ability to book anywhere across their network online. We believe that it is a very good deal.”
Prestige Fleet Servicing, part of the AA since 2019, provide expert fleet service, maintenance and repair at more than 500 approved garages across the UK.
Sam Harrison, sales director at Prestige Fleet Servicing, added: “MOT tests are a major issue for many fleets heading into the last quarter of the year and we are very pleased to be in a position to offer this support to FleetCheck’s customer base.”
The new arrangement is part of the FleetCheck Affinity Services programme, which was created in 2020 to offer a range of discounted and enhanced services from providers of essential fleet services to the company’s more than 1,300-strong customer base.
Kirby added: “FleetCheck Affinity Services has agreements in place with five major service providers so far, ranging from auction services to driver training and maintenance to vehicle recovery.
“We’re in the process of finalising further affinity deals which we’ll announce in the near future. Our aim is to use our position to negotiate arrangements that benefit our customers, especially as many look to contain costs in the post-pandemic economy.”
