Fleet Operations partners with Ohme and Zest to boost driver offering

Fleet Operations aims to strengthen its EV support offering by adding home charging.

Fleet Operations, the independent fleet management specialist, has made two partnerships with EV charging provider Ohme and employee benefits gateway Zest.

Through its agreement with Ohme, Fleet Operations aims to strengthen its EV support offering by adding home EV charging for drivers.

This is intended to provide fleet customers with a more complete, joined-up solution that combines vehicle provision with domestic charging.

Alongside this, Fleet Operations is extending the reach of its SalAd salary sacrifice car scheme through a partnership with Zest, making it available via the platform’s employee benefits gateway and enabling employers to access it alongside other workplace benefits.

Zest provides organisations with a centralised platform that brings together multiple benefits providers into a single hub.

Richard Hipkiss, managing director at Fleet Operations, said: “These partnerships reflect two important areas of focus for Fleet Operations.

“Our agreement with Ohme strengthens our EV support offering by helping us provide a more joined-up solution for fleet customers, while Zest extends the reach of SalAd through an established employee benefits platform.

“As demand for electric vehicles continues to grow, fleets are looking for practical solutions that help reduce complexity and support drivers more effectively.

“These partnerships are an important part of how we continue to respond to that.”

Peter McDonald, mobility director at Ohme, added: “As the UK’s largest home EV charging company, Ohme is delighted to be partnering with Fleet Operations.

“Ohme is committed to ensuring that no driver is left behind in the e-mobility transition and our home chargers help them to charge their cars at home at the lowest cost and lowest CO2, minimising their running costs and maximising their savings.”