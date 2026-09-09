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Company Car Benefits & Tax

Fleet Operations supplies EV salary sacrifice to Casey Group

The Casey Group already had a salary sacrifice scheme in place, but opted to onboard Fleet Operations following a full market review.

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Fleet Operations has supplied an electric vehicle (EV) salary sacrifice scheme to the Casey Group, and will provide day-to-day administration, as well as ongoing support to employees.

The Casey Group already had a salary sacrifice scheme in place, but opted to onboard Fleet Operations following a full market review.

Fleet Operations was selected due to its competitive vehicle pricing, range of available models, and level of protection.

The scheme includes early termination protection, replacement tyres, accident management, servicing and maintenance, insurance, and road tax.

Employees access the scheme through SalAd, Fleet Operations’ digital platform.

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An on-site webinar was held at the Casey Group’s Rochdale head office to launch the scheme.

Employees were able to meet the Fleet Operations team in person to hear about financial considerations, how they should select an EV model, and how salary sacrifice works.

Usman Siddique, group finance manager at the Casey Group, said: “We already had a scheme in place and wanted to add another provider to deliver the lowest price for our employees.

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“Salary sacrifice makes electric cars more accessible to a wider group of employees, while encouraging the transition to lower emission models also supports our longer-term commitment to net zero.

“A salary sacrifice arrangement needs to work for the business as well as the employee.

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“Fleet Operations offered a competitively priced scheme with safeguards that help reduce the financial risk associated with any unexpected changes in an employee’s circumstances.

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“Early termination protection is included for events such as redundancy, resignation, parental leave and early retirement.

“Moving to an electric car can feel like a significant decision, particularly for someone who has not driven one before.

“The webinars and online tools have helped employees understand their options and make a more informed choice.”

Richard Hipkiss, managing director of Fleet Operations, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Casey Group and give their employees access to our simple and highly competitive salary sacrifice car scheme.

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“We look forward to working closely with the Casey team to deliver a benefit that provides real value for their employees and supports Casey Group’s wider sustainability ambitions.”

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