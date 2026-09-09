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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fleet-operations-supplies-ev-salary-sacrifice-to-casey-group/

Fleet Operations has supplied an electric vehicle (EV) salary sacrifice scheme to the Casey Group, and will provide day-to-day administration, as well as ongoing support to employees.

The Casey Group already had a salary sacrifice scheme in place, but opted to onboard Fleet Operations following a full market review.

Fleet Operations was selected due to its competitive vehicle pricing, range of available models, and level of protection.

The scheme includes early termination protection, replacement tyres, accident management, servicing and maintenance, insurance, and road tax.

Employees access the scheme through SalAd, Fleet Operations’ digital platform.

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An on-site webinar was held at the Casey Group’s Rochdale head office to launch the scheme.

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Employees were able to meet the Fleet Operations team in person to hear about financial considerations, how they should select an EV model, and how salary sacrifice works.

Usman Siddique, group finance manager at the Casey Group, said: “We already had a scheme in place and wanted to add another provider to deliver the lowest price for our employees.