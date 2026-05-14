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Fleet Operations to exhibit at Safety, Health and Wellbeing Live

The Fleet Operations stand will show how a structured, data-led approach to risk can help fleet organisations meet safety obligations.

Milly Standing

14 May 2026

Fleet Operations & Compliance

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Fleet operations

Fleet Operations, the independent fleet management specialist, will demonstrate how businesses can take greater control of driver and vehicle risk at Safety, Health and Wellbeing Live.

Taking place at Olympia London on 1st to 2nd July, the Fleet Operations stand (E21) will show how a structured, data-led approach to risk can help fleet organisations meet safety obligations and reduce the financial and operational impact of incidents.

Fleet Operations will display its MOVE Risk e360 driver risk management platform, which brings together driver and vehicle data – including MOT dates, insurance and key risk factors such as health and eyesight – into a single system, to help organisations build a clear, real-time view of risk across their fleet.

Delegates will also be able to explore the MOVE driver app, a companion solution that allows drivers to access key vehicle information, reminders, training and policy documents, while carrying out daily vehicle checks and reporting any defects instantly through the system.

Tony Greenidge, head of driver risk management at fleet operations, said: “Fleets are increasingly recognising that managing occupational road risk requires more than robust and compliant policies alone.

“Safety, Health and Wellbeing Live gives us the opportunity to show how proactive analysis of the wide range of unbudgeted costs impacted by driver behaviour can help businesses better understand where and why they should invest to get the maximum return.

“Monitoring performance against agreed KPIs is vital to ensure progress is rigorously assessed, but most importantly, when recommending any further training, the focus must be on how this supports the mental and physical wellbeing of the driver.”

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