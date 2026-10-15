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Fleet operators warned as bridge strikes peak in October

The seasonal increase has been attributed to shorter days and increased delivery activity ahead of the Black Friday and Christmas periods.

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Commercial fleet operators are being urged to review their prevention procedures for bridge strikes as incidents are expected to almost double during October, according to specialist transport law firm LMP Legal.

Figures from Network Rail show that Britain averages around five bridge strikes a day, with the number almost doubling during October, the peak month for incidents.

The seasonal increase has been attributed to shorter days and increased delivery activity ahead of the Black Friday and Christmas periods.

Most railway bridge strikes involve HGVs and buses, with each incident costing approximately £13,000 on average and the cumulative annual cost to UK taxpayers estimated at £23m.

Although the number of reported incidents has fallen by around 18% over the past decade, from 2,039 in 2017 to 1,666 between April 2024 and March 2025, the latest annual figure represents an 8.75% increase on the previous year.

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Network Rail research also found that 43% of lorry drivers admitted to not measuring their vehicle before setting off, while 52% did not consider low bridges when planning their routes.

LMP Legal warned that the consequences of a bridge strike can extend beyond vehicle damage and disruption, potentially resulting in police investigations and proceedings before the Traffic Commissioner.

Investigations may examine an operator’s driver training, route planning, vehicle height information and use of technology, including AI-enabled camera and warning systems.

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Operators could also be required to demonstrate that appropriate safety procedures were communicated to drivers and implemented in practice.

Charlotte Le Maire, founder and partner at LMP Legal, said: “A bridge strike can very quickly become much more than a vehicle damage or insurance issue.

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“While the immediate priority will understandably be dealing with the incident itself, operators also need to consider the wider legal and regulatory implications.

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“Clear procedures, a good understanding among drivers of what is expected of them and access to appropriate legal support can all help operators respond much more effectively when something goes wrong.

“Without these safeguards, scrutiny can quickly move beyond the actions of the individual driver and towards the operator’s wider systems, procedures and approach to compliance.

“Following an incident, drivers may also be dealing with considerable stress and shock, which can affect their ability to think clearly and accurately recall events.

“Access to specialist legal representation at the scene is therefore vital in protecting their interests, ensuring they receive appropriate advice before making statements or answering any questions.”

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The firm said the approaching peak delivery season could increase the risks faced by haulage operators, particularly where tighter schedules and unfamiliar routes coincide with shorter daylight hours and changing weather conditions.

It recommended that operators review their preventative measures alongside their procedures for responding to incidents, including arrangements for contacting relevant organisations and supporting drivers.

Le Maire added: “Proactively preparing for potential incidents should be no different to preparing for peak itself.

“Now we’re well into October, we would urge haulage, bus, and coach operators to make sure they have robust processes in place to prevent bridge strikes, as well as a clear plan for what happens if one does occur.

“Effective driver training, route-planning procedures and accurate vehicle-height information can all help reduce the risk.

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“Operators should also consider how they will respond in the immediate aftermath, including who needs to be contacted and what support drivers may need.

“Being prepared before an incident happens can make a real difference to how effectively it is dealt with and help limit the wider fallout.”

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