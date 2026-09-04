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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fleet-registrations-rise-10-1-in-august-as-uk-car-market-grows-smmt/

UK fleet registrations increased by 10.1% in August, accounting for 57.2% of the new car market as overall registrations recorded their ninth consecutive month of growth.

According to the latest SMMT figures, 94,236 new cars were registered during the month, up 13.7% year-on-year and representing the strongest August since the introduction of the biannual plate change.

Fleet remained the largest sales type, while private registrations increased by 19.0% to account for 40.8% of the market.

The smaller business sector, representing 2.0% of registrations, grew by 14.5%.

The market also recorded continued growth in electrified vehicles, with every powertrain except petrol increasing registrations.

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Battery electric vehicle (BEV) registrations rose by 27.7% to take 29.8% of the market, while plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) grew by 39.8% to achieve a 14.5% share.

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Hybrid electric vehicle registrations increased by 26.3%, accounting for 12.7%.

The SMMT cautioned that August is traditionally a low-volume month ahead of September’s plate change, with lower overall volumes capable of amplifying changes in market share.