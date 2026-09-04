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Fleet registrations rise 10.1% in August as UK car market grows – SMMT

According to the latest SMMT figures, 94,236 new cars were registered during the month.

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UK fleet registrations increased by 10.1% in August, accounting for 57.2% of the new car market as overall registrations recorded their ninth consecutive month of growth.

According to the latest SMMT figures, 94,236 new cars were registered during the month, up 13.7% year-on-year and representing the strongest August since the introduction of the biannual plate change.

Fleet remained the largest sales type, while private registrations increased by 19.0% to account for 40.8% of the market.

The smaller business sector, representing 2.0% of registrations, grew by 14.5%.

The market also recorded continued growth in electrified vehicles, with every powertrain except petrol increasing registrations.

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Battery electric vehicle (BEV) registrations rose by 27.7% to take 29.8% of the market, while plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) grew by 39.8% to achieve a 14.5% share.

Hybrid electric vehicle registrations increased by 26.3%, accounting for 12.7%.

The SMMT cautioned that August is traditionally a low-volume month ahead of September’s plate change, with lower overall volumes capable of amplifying changes in market share.

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Across the first eight months of 2026, BEVs accounted for 25.6% of new car registrations, compared with the 33% headline ZEV mandate target.

The SMMT welcomed the Government’s decision to review the mandate, arguing that targets need to remain ambitious while reflecting real-world demand and avoiding additional compliance costs, pressure on residual values and damage to the case for future UK investment.

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Mike Hawes, chief executive at the SMMT, said: “August was a bright spot for the new car market and another strong month for electric car uptake, showing that motorists are responding to the huge choice and compelling offers available.

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“But August is a low-volume month, so September will be the acid test. The industry is doing everything it can to help drivers switch, but mandate targets must be grounded in the reality of demand.

“Government’s review is the right move so we can ensure the transition is kept on track, consumer choice protected and the jobs and investment necessary to deliver net zero and economic growth are safeguarded.”

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