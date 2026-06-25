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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fleet-replacement-cycles-are-now-just-a-waiting-game/

Economic uncertainty is no doubt playing a huge factor in the rhythm of fleet replacement cycles; it is not something that is planned anymore, but more of a waiting game.

We find that fleets may not be replacing vehicles because they want to but more, they have to.

We have seen volatile interest rates and the wider economic pressures on businesses, causing the domino effect on fleet.

Vehicles are being held onto for longer beyond typical change cycles.

The result of an ageing fleet is even more pressure on maintenance, uptime and overall usage.

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To a degree, it is not about cost in several ways though; that is a secondary consideration.

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The bigger hesitation we are seeing is around technology and the pace of which it’s advancing.

We are seeing an unprecedented volume of new models coming to the market, not just from emerging brands but from established OEMs too.