Fleet sector could benefit from battery swap stations, Venson research suggests

Battery swap stations could help fleets cut downtime and increase availability, according to research from Venson Automotive Solutions, which shows strong public backing for the technology.

Almost three-quarters (73%) of drivers said they would support battery swap stations, citing the time saved as the main benefit, with a depleted battery replaced by a fully charged one in just five minutes.

By comparison, only 17% opposed the idea, raising concerns over cost, safety or environmental impact.

Although currently common only in commercial vehicles such as forklift trucks, battery swapping could be particularly useful for fleets, Venson said.

It enables rapid turnaround, reduces reliance on the public charging network and could lower acquisition costs as operators would not own the batteries themselves.

Simon Staton, client management director at Venson Automotive Solutions, said: “Although the UK is relatively in its infancy where electric cars are concerned, battery swapping technology, used correctly, has the potential to boost fleet availability, cut charging times and minimise reliance on charging infrastructure.

“It seems that getting access to a fully charged battery within five minutes, mirroring the time it takes to refuel and pay for fuel in an ICE vehicle, remains the dream.”

The research also pointed to a growing acceptance of shared mobility, with two-thirds of future fleet drivers saying access to a vehicle is as valuable as ownership.

Staton said car-sharing schemes could be the most realistic early application of battery swap technology, aligning with the priorities of younger drivers who place a high value on cost-effectiveness and sustainability.

Despite strong support, Venson cautioned that rapid growth in swap stations is unlikely in the short term given the scale of Government investment already directed towards conventional charging infrastructure.