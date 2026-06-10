  
BV Masthead.png

FEATURING

BM Original
Subscribe
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram
BV Masthead.png
Subscribe

Fleet use of franchise dealers for SMR falls to new low, finds epyx

Tim Meadows said: “Considerable upwards pressures on both parts and labour costs have been seen during recent years, and fleets have reacted by making more use of lower priced, non-franchise workshops in order to minimise these increases.”

Milly Standing

10 June 2026

Maintenance & Compliance

SHARE

SMR

Fleet use of franchise dealers for service, maintenance and repair (SMR) has fallen to a new low, according to analysis from epyx.

A 1link Index dataset starting in January 2020, taken from company’s industry standard 1link Service Network platform, showed 54% of jobs went to these suppliers.

However, by late 2025, it had fallen to 41% and stayed that way through to the end of the first quarter of this year.

Tim Meadows, CCO at epyx, said: “Considerable upwards pressures on both parts and labour costs have been seen during recent years, and fleets have reacted by making more use of lower priced, non-franchise workshops in order to minimise these increases.”

He pointed to data showing average hourly rates for franchise dealers recorded by epyx grew from an average of £70 in January 2020 to £93 in March 2026, an increase of 32%, while non-franchise workshops rose from £43 in January 2020 to £55 in February 2026 – climbing by 27%.

Meadows added: “The move towards non-franchise is not a blanket trend and there are subtleties at play.

“Mainstream company cars, especially from prestige brands, still tend to be serviced at franchise dealers, partially because of their specialist expertise and especially because of the requirements of electric vehicles, but also in order to preserve residual values.

“However, we’ve increasingly seen vans and lower cost cars directed towards independent SMR outlets.

“For these vehicles, there is less sensitivity to having a non-franchise stamp on the service book and a reduced need for particular skills and workshop equipment.

“A further element has been the general ageing of fleets.

“Older vehicles are also much more likely to be maintained outside franchise networks, again because their value is lower and the used market has different expectations about where they were serviced.”

Meadows noted a further contributing factor was the growing expertise and professionalism of independent garages.

He said: “Fleets have spent considerable time developing greater knowledge about which non-franchise outlets meet their needs in terms of everything from technical capabilities to service levels.

“Some are very impressive indeed and can handle almost any kind of vehicle.”

Related Posts

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

nationwide
Business Motoring Awards

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

fod
Industry & Market News

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

manheim
Business Van Awards

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

R5
Business Motoring Awards

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

renault-2025AwardsBest-Small-EV-VanWINNER
Business Van Awards

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year
Business Motoring Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

leasys
Business Motoring Awards

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

charge scheme
Business Motoring Awards

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

renault
Business Motoring Awards

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

master-1
Vans

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

europcar mobility
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

runyourfleet
Business Motoring Awards

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

Highly Commended Award
Business Motoring Awards

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

Northgate-Cannock-99
Business Van Awards

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

renault-master
Business Van Awards

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

Europcar-best-short-term-rental2
Business Van Awards

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

polestar 4 best large ev
Business Motoring Awards

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Master-Diesel-028
Business Van Awards

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

europcar
Business Van Awards

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK
Business Motoring Awards

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

lightfoot
Business Van Awards

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

EV_Day_Cannock_NVH_Ford_Transit_Custom_1_2024
Business Van Awards

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

Business-Vans-Best-Large-EV-Van
Business Van Awards

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

sortimo
Business Van Awards

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

van-monster-1
Business Van Awards

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

wilsons
Business Motoring Awards

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram

BUSINESS Vans

BUSINESS MOTORING

MAGAZINE

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here to receive Business Vans newsletters

CLICK HERE