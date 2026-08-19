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Fleet Operations & Compliance

FleetCheck and VDO to launch digital tachograph infringement function

The function will see infringements recorded by VDO's Tachograph Management system automatically appear on FleetCheck.

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FleetCheck and VDO will launch a digital tachograph infringement monitoring function at the Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) Conference.

The function will see infringements recorded by VDO’s Tachograph Management system automatically appear on FleetCheck.

Drivers will be sent an infringement notice through the FleetCheck app, which can then be digitally acknowledged, signed and returned.

FleetCheck said it is planning further developments, where all infringements across a fleet can be reviewed through a dashboard.

VDO and FleetCheck initially began integrating systems in 2025, allowing fleets to access all of their compliance information through a single sign-on.

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Daniel Osborne, UK and Ireland fleet solutions sales manager at VDO, said: “The new function will be initially introduced in the UK and we are also examining its potential for use across Europe, as it is already compliant with EU regulations.

“This is a really useful enhancement for vehicle operators and further proof of the value of our integration with FleetCheck.

“The link between the two platforms is not just a simple data import but means that using a single login, all compliance data is available in one place – gathered both through VDO and Stoneridge tachographs alongside FleetCheck’s software.

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“There are many advantages, such as making qualification for Earned Recognition much simpler.”

The FORS Conference will be held at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham, on 29th September.

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Barrie Wilson (pictured), strategic relationship manager at FleetCheck, said: “Existing tacho infringement processes are often paper or e-mail based, and are slow, messy and prone to error.

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“Through our links with VDO, we’ve been able to make the process faster, easier and more accurate.

“It’s an innovation that will create savings in administration for fleets and drivers, as well as making compliance record keeping more exact.

“Really, it’s an all-round win, especially for the two dozen major truck operators who are already customers of both FleetCheck and VDO.

“We’re very pleased to be working so closely with VDO.

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“They are the tachograph provider of choice for many of our customers and this partnership represents a significant step forward that extends the compliance capabilities of our software and VDO’s tachograph technology.”

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