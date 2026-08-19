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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fleetcheck-and-vdo-to-launch-digital-tachograph-infringement-function/

FleetCheck and VDO will launch a digital tachograph infringement monitoring function at the Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) Conference.

The function will see infringements recorded by VDO’s Tachograph Management system automatically appear on FleetCheck.

Drivers will be sent an infringement notice through the FleetCheck app, which can then be digitally acknowledged, signed and returned.

FleetCheck said it is planning further developments, where all infringements across a fleet can be reviewed through a dashboard.

VDO and FleetCheck initially began integrating systems in 2025, allowing fleets to access all of their compliance information through a single sign-on.

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Daniel Osborne, UK and Ireland fleet solutions sales manager at VDO, said: “The new function will be initially introduced in the UK and we are also examining its potential for use across Europe, as it is already compliant with EU regulations.

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“This is a really useful enhancement for vehicle operators and further proof of the value of our integration with FleetCheck.

“The link between the two platforms is not just a simple data import but means that using a single login, all compliance data is available in one place – gathered both through VDO and Stoneridge tachographs alongside FleetCheck’s software.