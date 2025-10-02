  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

FleetCheck and Webfleet partner to integrate vehicle and driver data

The arrangement will make FleetCheck’s software products available to Webfleet customers at a single price point.

Jessica Bird

2 October 2025

, , , , ,

SHARE

A sleek silver car is driving on a blurred street, overlaid with digital graphics of data and charts, symbolizing advanced automotive technology.

FleetCheck has entered into a commercial agreement with Webfleet, Bridgestone’s global fleet management solution, to deliver enhanced integration of vehicle and driver data for fleet operators.

The arrangement will make FleetCheck’s software products available to Webfleet customers at a single price point, combining vehicle tracking with data analysis from one source.

Through the integration, information collected by Webfleet – including odometer readings and vehicle fault codes from cars, vans, trucks and trailers – will be automatically imported into the FleetCheck platform.

FleetCheck’s Driver vehicle inspection app can also be installed on Webfleet’s PRO driver terminals.

Peter Golding, managing director at FleetCheck, said: “We’ve had a strong relationship with Webfleet dating back to the earliest days – they were one of our first system integrations – but this is the first time that we’ve worked so closely together.

“The new arrangement means they become part of our formal Partner Programme, which includes 30 organisations ranging from telematics providers and insurance brokers to trade associations and driver training companies.

“In some cases, these arrangements are purely commercial. In others, like this one, we look to share expertise and capabilities to deliver greater value for our customers.

“That’s exactly what we’re aiming to achieve with Webfleet.”

James Dewhurst, corporate sales director for the United Kingdom and Ireland at Webfleet, said: “This new collaboration creates a compelling offer for customers.

“By bringing together our Webfleet insights with FleetCheck’s analysis and compliance tools, we’re enabling smarter, more connected fleet management.

“Also, with the Driver app now available on our Webfleet PRO handheld devices, fleet operators benefit from a robust digital audit trail that helps ensure vehicles are maintained in a safe and legal condition, supporting both compliance and driver safety.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE