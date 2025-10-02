FleetCheck and Webfleet partner to integrate vehicle and driver data

The arrangement will make FleetCheck’s software products available to Webfleet customers at a single price point.

FleetCheck has entered into a commercial agreement with Webfleet, Bridgestone’s global fleet management solution, to deliver enhanced integration of vehicle and driver data for fleet operators.

The arrangement will make FleetCheck’s software products available to Webfleet customers at a single price point, combining vehicle tracking with data analysis from one source.

Through the integration, information collected by Webfleet – including odometer readings and vehicle fault codes from cars, vans, trucks and trailers – will be automatically imported into the FleetCheck platform.

FleetCheck’s Driver vehicle inspection app can also be installed on Webfleet’s PRO driver terminals.

Peter Golding, managing director at FleetCheck, said: “We’ve had a strong relationship with Webfleet dating back to the earliest days – they were one of our first system integrations – but this is the first time that we’ve worked so closely together.

“The new arrangement means they become part of our formal Partner Programme, which includes 30 organisations ranging from telematics providers and insurance brokers to trade associations and driver training companies.

“In some cases, these arrangements are purely commercial. In others, like this one, we look to share expertise and capabilities to deliver greater value for our customers.

“That’s exactly what we’re aiming to achieve with Webfleet.”

James Dewhurst, corporate sales director for the United Kingdom and Ireland at Webfleet, said: “This new collaboration creates a compelling offer for customers.

“By bringing together our Webfleet insights with FleetCheck’s analysis and compliance tools, we’re enabling smarter, more connected fleet management.

“Also, with the Driver app now available on our Webfleet PRO handheld devices, fleet operators benefit from a robust digital audit trail that helps ensure vehicles are maintained in a safe and legal condition, supporting both compliance and driver safety.”