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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fleetcheck-creates-pack-to-understand-o-licence-management/

A downloadable pack available free of charge from FleetCheck has been created to make O licence management easier for new transport managers.

Built around a white paper, ‘A Strategic Guide to Future-Proofing Your Fleet,’ it also includes an A1 maintenance wall planner, online fleet management health check and 100 driver licence checks.

Barrie Wilson (pictured), strategic relationship manager at FleetCheck, said: “The pack is designed to support people new in the role of transport manager but especially restricted O licence holders, who do not have anyone employed or nominated on the licence.

“There’s a lot to handle in those early stages – maintenance schedules, infringements, driver schedules, monitoring licences – and the pack provides a pathway that will help these newcomers navigate the issues in their in-tray.

“Often, restricted licence holders neglect or forget some of the responsibilities they now hold, and the pack should prove extremely useful. Its contents will help anyone in this position stay ahead of the regulations they now face.”

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FleetCheck said it has a long-term commitment to offering free resources to the transport sector, and this initiative was the latest example, Wilson added.

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He said: “As a company, we have long seen ourselves as not just a provider of technology but also a trusted source of advice for our users and others across the industry.

“The O licence pack is part of that approach.