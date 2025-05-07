FleetFob by AIR-serv tackles tyre pressure neglect with contactless fleet access to air, jet wash and vacuum services

AIR-serv has launched FleetFob, a contactless fob system designed to simplify tyre pressure maintenance and vehicle cleaning for fleet operators and drivers. The new system enables users to access tyre inflation, jet wash and vacuum equipment at over 7,500 forecourts nationwide, including supermarkets and oil company-branded sites.

The service removes the need for drivers to pay out-of-pocket or submit expenses, helping to eliminate a common barrier to regular tyre pressure checks. Fleet managers benefit from centralised oversight and a single monthly invoice, cutting administrative effort and improving compliance with maintenance schedules.

FleetFob is positioned as a practical safety tool at a time when under-inflated or defective tyres remain a significant concern. Government data from 2023 shows that 190 people were killed or seriously injured due to tyre-related issues, with 28% of collisions linked to mechanical failures involving tyres.

Stuart Lovatt, chair at TyreSafe, said: “A key challenge for fleet managers, particularly with van fleets, is ensuring drivers regularly check tyre pressures when it requires personal expenditure. FleetFob removes this barrier, making it far more likely that vehicles will operate with correctly inflated tyres. This is crucial not only for road safety by maintaining optimal steering, cornering, and braking, but also for reducing uneven tyre wear, improving fuel economy, minimising the emission of harmful particulates, and enhancing overall ride comfort. This initiative is a significant step towards safer and more sustainable fleet operations.”

FleetFob also supports brand standards by making it easier for drivers to access cleaning equipment, helping to keep public-facing fleet vehicles presentable without requiring personal spend or expense claims.

Clive Steel, CEO of AIR-serv UK and Europe, said: “Our aim is always to provide equipment and services that help our customers and keep millions of people safe on the road. FleetFob, developed in collaboration with UK fleet operators, reflects this ethos. By making it easier for drivers to check and inflate their tyres, reducing the administrative burden on managers, and leveraging our extensive forecourt footprint to ensure the solution is practical for operators serving any UK region, we know FleetFob will make a real difference.”