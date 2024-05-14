Search
Fleetondemand – providing award winning mobility solutions

Fleetondemand’s GT Suite is an innovative ground transportation platform, designed to help SMEs keep their employees mobile.

14 May 2024

THE enhanced platform offers a comprehensive, intuitive, and tailor-made range of mobility solutions for companies, providing fully integrated booking, management, reporting, and centralised billing for all business journeys.

Judges comments: Fleetondemand are worthy winners of the best mobility solutions provider award based on their use of industry-leading technology to provide unrivalled access to a global network of vehicle hire, taxi, private hire, and car sharing suppliers, all in one place via their GT Suite platform.

Key Features and Innovations of GT Suite:

  • Fully Integrated Services: GT Suite provides a wide array of mobility options, encompassing UK and international short-term vehicle hire, taxis, private vehicle hire, car sharing, and flexible mid-term rental products like Select Plus and EV Plus.
  • Detailed Management Reporting: For companies who need to closely monitor and control their rental activity and expenditure, or simply need one place to track and manage their drivers, mileage, P11D information, fines, damage, and CO2 related information, GT Suite is an essential tool. The platform offers paperless billing, extensive management information, features like mileage recording and damage management inside the platform. This helps SMEs gain detailed insights and facilitate better fleet management and cost control.
  • Advanced User Interface: The dashboard-driven interface facilitates a seamless user experience. This e-commerce-like approach empowers users to make informed decisions based on cost, productivity, and environmental considerations.

Fleetondemand’s short-term daily hire service offers a huge choice of over 396,000 cars, vans and specialist vehicles in the UK to book from one to 27 days for delivery to your door in as little as two hours. For overseas vehicle hire, businesses have access to a global supplier network of 1.8 million vehicles from 39,000 locations in 180 countries worldwide.

Select Plus is a cost-effective and flexible alternative to daily rental and long-term vehicle leasing. It offers mid-term car and van hire without long-term contracts, upfront costs, or early termination penalties once the minimum 90 day hire period ends.

Electric and hybrid flexi lease vehicles are available for hire for 90 days or more through Fleetondemand’s EV Plus service. Users have access to one of the UK’s largest networks of EV flexi lease vehicles, including a wide range of vehicle types for immediate delivery.

FOD Ride is an on-demand and pre-booked taxi and chauffeur car service for shorter, one-way journeys, which includes online booking, real-time vehicle location tracking, and updates.

Fleetondemand has partnered with leading taxi providers to ensure widespread availability and high driver standards. Customers can access one of the world’s largest networks of 650,000 taxis in 125 countries and 1,600 cities, with all expenditure managed through a consolidated business account.

FOD Share is a flexible UK-wide car and van sharing service. Vehicles can be booked for an hour, a day, or longer and includes over 1,300 shared access cars and vans in 180+ locations nationwide.

Fleetondemand’s technology and services are fully supported by an experienced customer service and relationship management team to provide assistance with onboarding, bookings, reporting, cost reduction measures, SLA and KPI measurement, system training, billing queries and more.

To find out more about Fleetondemand click here

