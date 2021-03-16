Reading Time: 2 minutes

BUSINESS vehicle hire and mobility provider Fleetondemand has announced seven new appointments across its senior management and software development teams to accelerate its international growth and product innovation strategy.

Clive Barton has joined Fleetondemand’s executive board as Chief Financial Officer. In previous roles he has partnered with CEOs to enable business growth and lead transformational change programmes for large blue-chip companies including Stenhoj, OVO Energy and P&G. During this time, he also spent five years operating as a Management Consultant, leading a number of successful projects for his clients.

He will be leading Fleetondemand’s financial division to deliver a strategy that streamlines existing operations to support the rapid growth of the business worldwide, starting with the expansion of its market-leading technology and services across Europe.

Simon Lamkin also joins the Executive team as Chief Technology Officer with over 23 years’ experience in the travel and technology sectors. He has previously held senior roles at easyjet, Coforge, Brussels Airlines and Telewest Business. He also managed his own IT consultancy, implementing digital transformation strategies for some of the world’s leading airlines.

He will focus on the strategic development of Fleetondemand’s innovative technology platforms, including its market-leading Mobility as a Service application, Mobilleo. Key initiatives will include the automation of end-to-end processes and product innovation roadmaps that scale with the business as it expands into new territories.

Richard Fairchild joins the team as Chief Product Officer. In his previous role as Operations Director at Aurrigo, Richard was responsible for deploying autonomous vehicles as part of citywide multi-modal mobility services across the globe. He has also held senior positions at RDM Group and AVID Technology Group.

He is responsible for the strategy and execution of all product-related activities, including the internationalisation of Fleetondemand’s Mobilleo and vehicle rental management platforms to enable global expansion across multiple languages and currencies. He will also be overseeing the development and launch of two brand new iOS and Android versions of the Mobilleo app later this year, with enhanced features and functionality.

To further support its product innovation strategy, the company has also grown its software development team with the recruitment of four new Full Stack, Android, Senior iOS and Backend Developers.