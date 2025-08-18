Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

Fleetondemand’s GT Suite platform delivers a flexible, end-to-end mobility service tailored to small and medium-sized businesses. Operating across sectors including logistics, healthcare and professional services, GT Suite connects SMEs with over 400,000 vehicles from more than 480 integrated suppliers. The platform supports short-term rental, flexible mid-term rental, EV rental, international rental, integrated taxi services, and pool fleet management — all managed through a single interface.

Key features include real-time vehicle tracking, policy-driven booking controls and comprehensive management reporting, enabling SMEs to monitor mileage, P11D data, damage and emissions. The solution also supports paperless billing, automated cost centre allocation, and intuitive dashboards that mirror the usability of e-commerce tools. The platform’s robust technical architecture, built on AWS and certified to ISO 27001 standards, ensures 99.99% uptime and strong data security.

For businesses managing grey fleet risk, GT Suite offers significant support through centralised pool fleet management and integrated taxi booking. These tools help reduce employee reliance on personal vehicles for work, addressing rising concerns about insurance compliance and duty of care. In combination, they give SMEs greater visibility, control and compliance while improving transport availability.

Environmental considerations are also embedded in the service. Fleetondemand’s EV Plus offering includes hybrid and electric vehicles on flexible terms, while taxi bookings now see 9% of journeys completed in zero-emission vehicles. These options allow SMEs to reduce emissions without committing to long-term contracts or infrastructure investment.

Jessica Bird, group editorial director at Astor Media, publisher of Business Motoring, said: “Fleetondemand impressed the judges with its practical, scalable approach to SME mobility, particularly around grey fleet risk and operational visibility.”

Mark Gibson, marketing manager at Business Motoring, added:

“Fleetondemand’s GT Suite platform is a game changer for SMEs, offering a range of fully integrated mobility options from short and long-term car, van and specialist vehicle hire, to taxi and pool fleet management services. Customers can manage their vehicles and drivers via the platform with access to automated billing, detailed management reporting, and enterprise-grade security supported by an experienced service delivery centre and account management team.”

