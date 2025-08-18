  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

Fleetondemand has secured the Best Mobility Solution Provider award at the 2025 Business Motoring Awards for its GT Suite platform, helping SMEs improve vehicle access, cost control and risk management.

Tom Watts

18 August 2025

, , ,

SHARE

fod

Fleetondemand’s GT Suite platform delivers a flexible, end-to-end mobility service tailored to small and medium-sized businesses. Operating across sectors including logistics, healthcare and professional services, GT Suite connects SMEs with over 400,000 vehicles from more than 480 integrated suppliers. The platform supports short-term rental, flexible mid-term rental, EV rental, international rental, integrated taxi services, and pool fleet management — all managed through a single interface. 

Key features include real-time vehicle tracking, policy-driven booking controls and comprehensive management reporting, enabling SMEs to monitor mileage, P11D data, damage and emissions. The solution also supports paperless billing, automated cost centre allocation, and intuitive dashboards that mirror the usability of e-commerce tools. The platform’s robust technical architecture, built on AWS and certified to ISO 27001 standards, ensures 99.99% uptime and strong data security. 

For businesses managing grey fleet risk, GT Suite offers significant support through centralised pool fleet management and integrated taxi booking. These tools help reduce employee reliance on personal vehicles for work, addressing rising concerns about insurance compliance and duty of care. In combination, they give SMEs greater visibility, control and compliance while improving transport availability. 

Environmental considerations are also embedded in the service. Fleetondemand’s EV Plus offering includes hybrid and electric vehicles on flexible terms, while taxi bookings now see 9% of journeys completed in zero-emission vehicles. These options allow SMEs to reduce emissions without committing to long-term contracts or infrastructure investment. 

Jessica Bird, group editorial director at Astor Media, publisher of Business Motoring, said: “Fleetondemand impressed the judges with its practical, scalable approach to SME mobility, particularly around grey fleet risk and operational visibility.” 

Mark Gibson, marketing manager at Business Motoring, added: 

“Fleetondemand’s GT Suite platform is a game changer for SMEs, offering a range of fully integrated mobility options from short and long-term car, van and specialist vehicle hire, to taxi and pool fleet management services. Customers can manage their vehicles and drivers via the platform with access to automated billing, detailed management reporting, and enterprise-grade security supported by an experienced service delivery centre and account management team.” 

To find out more about Fleetondemand click here

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE