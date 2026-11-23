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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fleets-face-pressure-to-cut-budgets-by-up-to-30-warns-afp/

Fleet operators are facing increasing pressure to reduce spending by as much as 30%, with rising fuel prices contributing to demands for substantial budget cuts, according to the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP).

The industry body said feedback from members suggested that requests for cost reductions were becoming unusually widespread and stringent as businesses finalised their accounts and prepared budgets for the coming year.

Paul Hollick, chair of the AFP, said: “This is based on anecdotal feedback but there definitely seems to be a high level of concern among our members about the degree of savings they are being asked to make.

“The demands being made are often simply unviable – fleets tend to plan their budgets around vehicle cycles, which means they are measured in terms of several years, so making radical cuts in the short term is very difficult.”

The AFP identified rising petrol and diesel prices as a major factor behind the pressure, particularly for businesses operating internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and diesel-powered vans.

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Hollick said: “Because of electrification, many company car fleets have become insulated from this issue but for the large number still operating ICE vehicles, and especially those with diesel vans, the price of fuel is an ongoing concern that is causing financial pain.

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“With diesel hitting £2 per litre, it’s a problem that is biting ever deeper.”

Some businesses are responding by removing vehicles from company car choice lists or restricting eligibility for company cars.