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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fleets-must-be-proactive-when-managing-risk-samsara-webinar-finds/

Taking a proactive approach to fleet risk management is key to reducing premiums and upholding safety standards when managing a fleet, according to a Samsara industry webinar today (18th June 2026).

In a webinar called ‘Beyond the incident: Fleet risk, insurance liability, and the case for tech’, Jon Sweet, senior health and safety motor risk consultant at Marsh explained that once an incident has occurred, the police will want to take a full look at how a fleet manager is trying to mitigate any risks.

For a fleet, setting in place safety procedures and systems that are built to prevent incidents from happening is important to prove it has attempted to reduce the risks of accidents occurring.

Sweet said: “The police will be keep to review the driver’s personnel file. They are going to be looking at everything from the driving and working hours, right the way through to the employee’s instant collision record.

“They are also going to be looking at safety complaints against driving standards reports, if you us mystery shoppers or if there has been near misses and the driver’s disciplinary records.”

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He added that the most important thing is how the companies are intervening and preventing these incidents from happening.

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Having access to the knowledge and data that can support maintaining driver and road safety, according to Sweet, and he said that “you cannot ‘unsee’ this information” meaning that fleet managers have the responsibility to make changes.