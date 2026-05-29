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Fleets must reassess SMR strategy before Euro 7, i247 Group urges

Euro 7 will require emissions compliance for 10 years or 124,000 miles, while also regulating brake and tyre emissions for the first time.

Dylan Robertson

29 May 2026

Maintenance & Compliance

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Euro 7 SMR

i247 Group has urged fleets to reassess service, maintenance and repair (SMR) strategy ahead of the introduction of Euro 7.

Euro 7 will require emissions compliance for 10 years or 124,000 miles, while also regulating brake and tyre emissions for the first time.

The regulations will come into effect from 29th November 2026 for newly introduced models, while all vehicles on sale must comply within a year.

In Northern Ireland, the regulations will apply automatically, while in Great Britain, the Government is consulting on adopting the rules to ensure alignment with the European market.

i247 Group said the regulations shift greater compliance responsibility onto SMR practices, adding considerations onto tyre selection.

It suggested that Euro 7 will have the biggest impact on light commercial vehicles (LCVs), especially urban delivery fleets, due to the high levels of stress on tyres and brakes.

The regulations will also test electric vehicle (EV) battery durability.

To ensure Euro 7 compliance, i247 Group is anticipating increased demand for SMR technologies such as proactive and predictive maintenance management solutions.

David Legg, director of propositions and partnerships at i247 Group, said: “Euro 7 requires UK fleets to think differently about emissions compliance and SMR.

“For years, fleet emission strategies have centred on powertrain selection. Euro 7 significantly broadens that compliance responsibility by including tyres and brakes.

“The new regulation spotlights the importance of robust SMR strategies and procurement decisions – particularly where low-cost aftermarket tyres and brakes may differ from OEM-approved versions in durability. 

“Tyre selection will need to evolve beyond traditional considerations, such as cost, mileage and rolling resistance, to include abrasion performance, vehicle weight impact and alignment with Euro 7 specifications.

“Fleet operators that prepare early for Euro 7 will be in a much stronger position to control costs, protect uptime and manage long-term vehicle performance.

“Our advice to fleets is to start engaging with OEMs, leasing providers and SMR partners now for Euro 7 readiness.

“Whole-life cost modelling, procurement strategies and SMR networks will all need closer scrutiny under Euro 7, particularly for high-utilisation fleets.

“Optimising operational strategies will also be key to tighter emissions compliance – whether that’s tyre inflation monitoring, wheel alignment controls, preventative brake inspections or reducing uneven wear patterns.”

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