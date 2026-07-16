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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fleets-need-certainty-and-consistency-from-government-changeover-says-corpay/

With Andy Burnham due to take over as Prime Minister, businesses need policy consistency from Government, Corpay have said.

Paul Holland, managing director for UK/ANZ vehicle payments at Corpay, explained that although changes in leadership can lead to periods of uncertainty, businesses still need clarity and consistency of policy.

He added that fleet operators have to think long-term about the investments they make, instead of with political cycles.

He said: “Businesses can adapt to change but what makes investment difficult is uncertainty about the direction of travel.

“If the new government chooses to devolve more responsibility to regions and cities, there is an opportunity to deliver transport and infrastructure investment that better reflects local needs.

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“However, for fleets operating nationally, local flexibility needs to sit alongside national consistency.

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“Without that coordination, there is a risk of creating a more fragmented operating environment, making it harder for businesses operating across the UK to plan and invest.”

Holland added that clarity on regulations like the ZEV mandate should be a priority.