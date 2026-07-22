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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fleets-receiving-better-oem-support-by-reporting-vehicle-faults-together-finds-afp/

The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) has found that fleets receive better OEM support by reporting vehicle faults together with fellow members.

The AFP said that individual fleets reporting faults to OEMs were often told they were a unique case, but working together with others helped prove widespread problems.

At the most recent AFP Megafleets committee, operators raised issues with traction batteries, handbrakes, tyres, windscreen sensor software and alarms, among others.

Some OEMs were found to be more responsive and willing to assist than others, which the AFP said has resulted in some fleets ending supply relationships.

Paul Hollick, chair at the AFP, said: “We’re living through a period when vehicle faults are becoming ever more common, largely as a result of increasing complex design and technology, increased levels of specification, and the widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

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“Problems range in scope but frequently raise safety issues or take cars and vans out of service.

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“As a result, some fleet managers spend a disproportionate amount of time talking to dealers and manufacturers about how to resolve them.

“Increasingly, our members share issues through a variety of AFP channels and, based on the responses received, are able to approach OEMs armed with information that shows their experiences are common across a number of fleets.