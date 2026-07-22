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Maintenance & Safety

Fleets receiving better OEM support by reporting vehicle faults together, finds AFP

Individual fleets reporting faults to OEMs are often told they are a unique case.

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The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) has found that fleets receive better OEM support by reporting vehicle faults together with fellow members.

The AFP said that individual fleets reporting faults to OEMs were often told they were a unique case, but working together with others helped prove widespread problems.

At the most recent AFP Megafleets committee, operators raised issues with traction batteries, handbrakes, tyres, windscreen sensor software and alarms, among others.

Some OEMs were found to be more responsive and willing to assist than others, which the AFP said has resulted in some fleets ending supply relationships.

Paul Hollick, chair at the AFP, said: “We’re living through a period when vehicle faults are becoming ever more common, largely as a result of increasing complex design and technology, increased levels of specification, and the widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

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“Problems range in scope but frequently raise safety issues or take cars and vans out of service.

“As a result, some fleet managers spend a disproportionate amount of time talking to dealers and manufacturers about how to resolve them.

“Increasingly, our members share issues through a variety of AFP channels and, based on the responses received, are able to approach OEMs armed with information that shows their experiences are common across a number of fleets.

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“This is very much a transitional moment for vehicle technology – not just electrification but the amount of software found on modern cars and vans. 

“With greater frequency, things are going wrong, and availability of parts and technicians is often lacking.

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“We have one AFP member who has resorted to installing replacement traction batteries in their own workshops, supplied by the manufacturer under warranty, because the franchise network for the vehicle didn’t have the skills or capacity required.

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“To an extent, almost all cars and vans supplied to today fleets suffer from at least some problems, so the degree of willingness the manufacturer shows to resolve issues is key.

“Fleets want to see decisive, timely and effective action – and not to be told their issue is a one-off when it is clearly not the case.

“In recent months, we have noticed that some manufacturers have improved considerably but others remain apparently disinterested.

“We have certainly seen cases where AFP members have exited relationships because support was inadequate, something which has a very real impact on brand reputation.”

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