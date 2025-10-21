  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Fleets to benefit as Visa and Edenred partner to expand digital payment capabilities

Through this collaboration, Edenred gains access to Visa’s latest commercial payment solutions and Visa’s B2B payment capabilities.

Milly Standing

21 October 2025

, , , ,

SHARE

Edenred and Visa

Edenred and Visa have announced a new strategic partnership that will expand digital payment capabilities across Europe, including for the fleet and mobility sector.

The collaboration will see Edenred, a provider of specific-purpose payment solutions, certified as a Visa issuer and processor.

This enables the company to issue Visa-branded payment credentials across its Benefits, Engagement, Fleet, Mobility, and B2B Payments divisions, with the first Visa-enabled Edenred virtual payment solutions set to launch in early 2026.

For fleet operators, the move signals a shift towards more open-loop payment systems.

By integrating Visa’s global network with Edenred’s PayTech platform, fleets will be able to manage fuel, EV charging, maintenance, and mobility services through a single solution.

Clément Le Chatelier, chief product officer at Edenred, said: “Our partnership with Visa is a clear proof point of Edenred’s technology leadership.

“Integrating Visa’s network and innovations within our PayTech platform allows us to scale faster, offer more choice, and deliver unmatched value to our clients.”

Lucy Demery, head of Visa Commercial Solutions at Visa Europe, said: “By combining Visa’s global capabilities with Edenred’s platform, we’re unlocking exciting new possibilities for innovation and growth.

“This partnership will deliver seamless, secure, and meaningful payment experiences that empower both businesses and their employees.”

The partnership is expected to bring several benefits to fleets and mobility providers.

Visa-enabled solutions will allow operators to pay for fuel, charging, tolls, and services across a wider merchant network, while real-time transaction monitoring and configurable spend limits will help manage costs and reduce fraud.

Automated reporting and digital receipts will simplify expense management and back-office administration.

Edenred said the agreement forms part of its ambition to make digital payment ecosystems more accessible, secure, and efficient across Europe.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE