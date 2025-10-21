Fleets to benefit as Visa and Edenred partner to expand digital payment capabilities

Through this collaboration, Edenred gains access to Visa’s latest commercial payment solutions and Visa’s B2B payment capabilities.

Edenred and Visa have announced a new strategic partnership that will expand digital payment capabilities across Europe, including for the fleet and mobility sector.

The collaboration will see Edenred, a provider of specific-purpose payment solutions, certified as a Visa issuer and processor.

This enables the company to issue Visa-branded payment credentials across its Benefits, Engagement, Fleet, Mobility, and B2B Payments divisions, with the first Visa-enabled Edenred virtual payment solutions set to launch in early 2026.

For fleet operators, the move signals a shift towards more open-loop payment systems.

By integrating Visa’s global network with Edenred’s PayTech platform, fleets will be able to manage fuel, EV charging, maintenance, and mobility services through a single solution.

Clément Le Chatelier, chief product officer at Edenred, said: “Our partnership with Visa is a clear proof point of Edenred’s technology leadership.

“Integrating Visa’s network and innovations within our PayTech platform allows us to scale faster, offer more choice, and deliver unmatched value to our clients.”

Lucy Demery, head of Visa Commercial Solutions at Visa Europe, said: “By combining Visa’s global capabilities with Edenred’s platform, we’re unlocking exciting new possibilities for innovation and growth.

“This partnership will deliver seamless, secure, and meaningful payment experiences that empower both businesses and their employees.”

The partnership is expected to bring several benefits to fleets and mobility providers.

Visa-enabled solutions will allow operators to pay for fuel, charging, tolls, and services across a wider merchant network, while real-time transaction monitoring and configurable spend limits will help manage costs and reduce fraud.

Automated reporting and digital receipts will simplify expense management and back-office administration.

Edenred said the agreement forms part of its ambition to make digital payment ecosystems more accessible, secure, and efficient across Europe.