  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Fleets underutilise public charging, opt for unnecessary upgrades – EV Summit panel

Speakers said that fleets often forget that charge point operators (CPOs) have invested heavily into installing charge points in convenient locations.

Dylan Robertson

19 September 2025

, , ,

SHARE

fleets public charging

A panel at the Electric Vehicle (EV) Summit has suggested that fleets are underutilising public charging, instead opting to acquire EV chargers when it is not necessary.

Speakers said that fleets often forget that public charge point operators (CPOs) have invested heavily into installing charging hubs in convenient locations.

Niall Riddell, CEO at Paua, said: “There’s a chicken and egg dynamic. We need to showcase to the buyers that charging infrastructure is sufficient.

“It’s out there, it’s ready. Where are the vehicles? We now need the vehicles to catch up.

“Investing in charging infrastructure is an element of risk. Without the vehicles we don’t hit the utilisation.”

Jonny Berry, head of decarbonisation, innovation and strategy at Novuna Vehicle Solutions, said: “The capital cost of enabling the infrastructure is high.”

The panel said that cost calculations can be difficult to make for fleets.

Mike Potter, CEO at CarbonFree Finance, said: “Justifying the cost for a lot of medium-sized businesses is the first part.

“Getting the calculation around that understood is one of the first barriers.

“[EV charging] is not a technical problem, it’s a human problem.”

Riddell said: “Businesses and fleets can be different things. Not all fleets are the same.

“We have to understand what kind of driver you are. If you’re doing 100% business driving use, you can comp the full value of the charging.

“If you’re doing personal distance as well, you have to slice a different set of numbers.

“The Government has thrown a spanner in the works with the two Advisory Electric Rate (AER) rates, for public and home charging.”

Gustavo Prince, director at Wenea UK, said: “One of the biggest challenges for electrified fleets is financing.

“It’s all about numbers, especially in the early years. That’s where leasing comes in.”

Ella Power, sustainability partnerships at Green.TV, said: “Every fleet is on their own journey. We need to make sure it’s done the right way.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE