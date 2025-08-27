Fleets urged to build case for third rapid-charge AER, says FleetCheck

Fleets should start collecting evidence to support the introduction of a third advisory electricity rate (AER) to cover rapid public charging, according to FleetCheck.

Peter Golding (pictured), CEO at FleetCheck, said split AERs are a welcome step, but do not fully reflect operational realities for electric vehicles.

He said: “We’re very pleased to see split AERs introduced and the rate of eight pence per mile for home charging seems fair to us, being generally reflective of real-world costs.

“However, the 14p rate for highway charging is arguably low. It is intended to cover use of slower public chargers but there are instances when rapid charging is necessary from an operational point of view and the cost is typically much higher, perhaps doubling.

“That’s why there is an argument for a three tier AER rate.

“Public charging infrastructure is not homogenous – there are widely different charging speeds and prices – and this should be recognised in HMRC’s thinking.”

Golding added that rapid charging is often essential to keep drivers productive on longer journeys.

He said: “When electric cars and vans are used for longer journeys, employers do not want to have staff sitting around waiting for slower charging to complete.

“For them, rapid chargers are really a necessity that mean they can get workers back on the road as soon as possible.

“Without rapid charging, the practicalities of operating EVs are less attractive.

“This is why a rapid charge AER rate should be considered, especially as we see faster and faster chargers become more and more common across the public charging network.

“Fleets could help to make this happen by gathering evidence to show the real-world costs their employees are paying in these instances – something that can be done using fleet management software.

“From experience with the two-tier rate, it is clear that bringing about this kind of change requires data and takes time.”