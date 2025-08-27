  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Fleets urged to build case for third rapid-charge AER, says FleetCheck

Peter Golding said split AERs are a welcome step, but do not fully reflect operational realities for electric vehicles.

Jessica Bird

27 August 2025

, , , ,

SHARE

Peter Golding

Fleets should start collecting evidence to support the introduction of a third advisory electricity rate (AER) to cover rapid public charging, according to FleetCheck.

Peter Golding (pictured), CEO at FleetCheck, said split AERs are a welcome step, but do not fully reflect operational realities for electric vehicles.

He said: “We’re very pleased to see split AERs introduced and the rate of eight pence per mile for home charging seems fair to us, being generally reflective of real-world costs.

“However, the 14p rate for highway charging is arguably low. It is intended to cover use of slower public chargers but there are instances when rapid charging is necessary from an operational point of view and the cost is typically much higher, perhaps doubling.

“That’s why there is an argument for a three tier AER rate.

“Public charging infrastructure is not homogenous – there are widely different charging speeds and prices – and this should be recognised in HMRC’s thinking.”

Golding added that rapid charging is often essential to keep drivers productive on longer journeys.

He said: “When electric cars and vans are used for longer journeys, employers do not want to have staff sitting around waiting for slower charging to complete.

“For them, rapid chargers are really a necessity that mean they can get workers back on the road as soon as possible.

“Without rapid charging, the practicalities of operating EVs are less attractive.

“This is why a rapid charge AER rate should be considered, especially as we see faster and faster chargers become more and more common across the public charging network.

“Fleets could help to make this happen by gathering evidence to show the real-world costs their employees are paying in these instances – something that can be done using fleet management software.

“From experience with the two-tier rate, it is clear that bringing about this kind of change requires data and takes time.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE