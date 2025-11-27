  
business motoring blue
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
business motoring blue
Subscribe

Fleets will feel the sharp edge of the Budget

For many fleets, this will slow or stop plans to move away from petrol and diesel vehicles.

Chris Joyce

27 November 2025

, ,

SHARE

Fleets budget

Companies running fleets, and the managers who keep them moving, will feel the sharp edge of this Budget.

Demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is still fragile. Introducing a tax per mile for EVs is a serious mistake.

It cuts directly into the business case for adopting cleaner vehicles and will hit both employers and employees in the pocket.

For many fleets, this will slow or stop plans to move away from petrol and diesel vehicles. Early modelling by the Office for Budget Responsibility suggests the charge could wipe out around 440,000 electric car sales.

Even with other Government measures expected to recover roughly 130,000 of those, the shortfall is significant and entirely avoidable.

The Chancellor has increased the threshold for the Expensive Car VED Supplement to £50,000, which is at least a sensible correction.

The freezing of income tax bands, along with confirmation that salary sacrifice vehicles are not affected by the national insurance changes, means salary sacrifice remains a reliable route into cleaner vehicles.

The Government has chosen to protect the EV grant and invest further in charging infrastructure. These are welcome steps, but they do not repair the wider damage.

A grant cannot counter policies that make EVs more expensive to operate. More charge points offer little comfort if running costs keep rising.

Penalising early adopters sends the wrong message at the wrong time.

Fleets are already battling cost pressures, supply challenges and softening demand. This Budget risks turning uncertainty into retreat across the industry.

If the Government is serious about decarbonising transport and supporting British businesses, it should rethink this course.

Stability, consistency and long-term planning will do more to strengthen the market than short-term revenue grabs.

Chris Joyce is managing director at SOGO Mobility

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ad
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE