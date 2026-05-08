Flexibility can unlock reductions in fleet downtime

What separates high-performing fleets from the rest is not luck or scale; it is how seriously they treat service, maintenance and repair.

Downtime has long been accepted as part of running a fleet. Vehicles come off the road, jobs get delayed, and everyone moves on. That thinking no longer holds up.

In a market where utilisation and service levels face constant scrutiny, downtime is more than an inconvenience. It is a direct hit to productivity, revenue and customer relationships.

Most vehicle issues do not appear out of nowhere. Most repair delays are avoidable. What separates high-performing fleets from the rest is not luck or scale; it is how seriously they treat service, maintenance and repair.

The shift we are seeing in the market reflects that. Startin Group Fleet’s move into mobile servicing, alongside investment in technician training and capability, is a direct response to a straightforward problem: vehicles spending too long off the road.

By taking servicing to the vehicle and focusing on in-life management rather than workshop dependency, the offer is aligned with the uptime operators actually need.

That said, no supplier solves this alone. The biggest gains still sit with the fleet manager. If downtime is creeping into your operation, it usually comes down to three things: how you maintain vehicles, how quickly you respond to issues, and how efficiently you complete repairs.

Preventative in-life maintenance

Too many fleets still default to calendar-based servicing, booking vehicles every six or twelve months and assuming that is enough. It is not.

A van covering short, stop-start urban routes wears differently from a car spending most of its time on the motorway.

Mileage is only part of the picture. Engine hours, load, driving conditions and duty cycle all matter. Ignoring them leads to over-servicing, or more commonly, problems being missed until they become serious.

Manufacturer guidance should be treated as the baseline, particularly as vehicles grow more complex. Whether it is battery diagnostics on an EV or OEM-specific checks, these processes exist to prevent failure.

Skipping them to save time rarely pays off.

Preventive maintenance is not glamorous, but it works. Regular inspections, fluid checks, tyre management and software updates all keep vehicles reliable.

The fleets that stay on top of these basics tend to avoid the unplanned downtime that disrupts operations.

Drivers are a bigger part of this than most organisations admit. A proper daily check will catch a large proportion of issues before they escalate.

The problem is that in many fleets these checks are rushed, inconsistent or ignored altogether.

Building a culture where drivers understand their responsibility and feel confident reporting defects early makes a measurable difference. Minor faults dealt with quickly rarely become breakdowns. The opposite is equally true.

React faster

Even with the right maintenance approach, issues will arise. What matters then is how quickly you respond. This is where many fleets fall into a reactive pattern. A warning light appears, a fault is reported, and the decision is made to wait until the next service or a more convenient moment. That delay is often where the real cost begins.

The tools available today make that approach hard to justify. Telematics and onboard diagnostics provide early visibility of potential problems, from fault codes to shifts in vehicle performance.

Used properly, this data allows fleet managers to intervene before a failure occurs. They can deal with issues in a controlled way, at a time and place that suits the operation, rather than firefighting at the roadside.

Acting early requires a change in mindset. It means treating every alert or reported fault as something to assess and address promptly, not defer.

Fleets that do this consistently experience fewer roadside incidents, less disruption and lower repair costs, because small problems are cheaper and faster to fix than major failures.

Fix the repair process

No matter how well a fleet is maintained, vehicles will need attention. When they do, the speed and predictability of the repair process become critical. This is where supplier choice has a direct impact on downtime.

Partners need to understand turnaround time, communicate clearly, and complete work without unnecessary delay. Transparency on pricing and timescales matters, but so does the ability to simply get the job done.

Parts availability is one of the most overlooked causes of extended downtime.

Booking a vehicle in without confirming parts are available almost guarantees a longer workshop stay.

Checking availability in advance and working with suppliers who hold stock or can source it quickly reduces that risk significantly.

Scheduling discipline matters too. Taking too many vehicles off the road at once, or booking work during peak operational periods, creates avoidable pressure. Staggering maintenance and planning repairs around demand helps maintain continuity.

This is where mobile servicing starts to make a tangible difference. By removing the need to transport vehicles to a workshop, mobile units eliminate a significant portion of downtime.

Work is carried out on-site, often while a vehicle would otherwise be idle. Less disruption, faster return to service.

Startin’s investment in mobile capability, particularly for Renault and Dacia vehicles with specific diagnostic requirements, reflects a broader shift towards flexibility and responsiveness in SMR delivery.

The bottom line

If SMR is treated purely as a cost to be controlled, decisions will favour short-term savings over long-term performance. That usually produces more downtime, not less.

Treat it as a core part of fleet availability, and the approach changes. Maintenance aligns to actual usage. Issues are addressed earlier. Supplier relationships are built around speed and reliability.

Every hour a vehicle sits off the road carries a cost. Lost productivity, missed revenue, damaged customer relationships.

In most cases, that cost outweighs any savings made by delaying maintenance or opting for a cheaper, slower repair.

Downtime need not be accepted. It can be managed, reduced and, in many cases, largely avoided.

The question is whether fleet managers are prepared to take the steps required to make that happen.

Lee O’Connell is head of group fleet at Startin Group