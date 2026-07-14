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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/flock-launches-jay-an-ai-fleet-analysis-tool/

Fleet insurance provider Flock has launched Jay, its agentic AI platform trained on more than one billion kilometres of real-world driving data.

Jay can be accessed inside the Flock Portal and comes free with every Flock fleet insurance policy.

The system works on behalf of fleet managers, undertaking analysis, identifying risks, and pointing to the actions that aim to improve fleet performance.

Each fleet is studied in detail across vehicles, claims, connected miles and the trends running underneath, turning that knowledge into personalised insight.

Fleet managers put their questions to Jay in plain English, while Jay identifies the relevant information, interrogates the live data specific to that fleet, analyses the results and returns actionable responses.

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Flock said it works proactively, surfacing emerging risks inside the Flock Portal and sending daily alerts with clear guidance on how to act before those risks become claims.

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Jay was developed alongside a cohort of Flock’s fleet insurance customers spanning parcel delivery, taxi, self-drive hire and trades.

Flock said their feedback shaped the product from the earliest concepts through to launch, and will continue to shape how Jay evolves.