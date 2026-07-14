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Fleet Operations & Compliance

Flock launches Jay, an AI fleet analysis tool

Jay can be accessed inside the Flock Portal and comes free with every Flock fleet insurance policy.

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Fleet insurance provider Flock has launched Jay, its agentic AI platform trained on more than one billion kilometres of real-world driving data.

Jay can be accessed inside the Flock Portal and comes free with every Flock fleet insurance policy.

The system works on behalf of fleet managers, undertaking analysis, identifying risks, and pointing to the actions that aim to improve fleet performance.

Each fleet is studied in detail across vehicles, claims, connected miles and the trends running underneath, turning that knowledge into personalised insight.

Fleet managers put their questions to Jay in plain English, while Jay identifies the relevant information, interrogates the live data specific to that fleet, analyses the results and returns actionable responses.

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Flock said it works proactively, surfacing emerging risks inside the Flock Portal and sending daily alerts with clear guidance on how to act before those risks become claims.

Jay was developed alongside a cohort of Flock’s fleet insurance customers spanning parcel delivery, taxi, self-drive hire and trades.

Flock said their feedback shaped the product from the earliest concepts through to launch, and will continue to shape how Jay evolves.

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In the pilot, 87% of the 23 fleets that tried Jay came back for more help.

Flock said that one operator discovered that almost all of their most serious incidents were clustered around a single stretch of road.

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Ed Leon Klinger, CEO of Flock, said: “Every fleet has daily questions about risk, policies, vehicles and claims – but many teams don’t have the time or the tools to answer them.

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“For the first time in UK fleet insurance, every customer now has their own expert: someone that knows their fleet inside out, works around the clock, analyses billions of data points on their behalf, and partners with them to help their fleet run well.

“We believe this is the future of insurance: getting ahead of the problem, and helping customers prevent accidents before they even happen. And we haven’t stopped at end-customers – every broker who places business with us now gets the same tool for every fleet on their book as well.”

Brokers get Jay for every fleet in their book, with the full set of capabilities their clients see.

This is designed to give brokers insight into their clients’ fleets and detailed analysis ready for any client review or renewal conversation.

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