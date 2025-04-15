Flock Mobility raises £1m to expand AI fleet platform

Flock Mobility, the UK cleantech startup focused on optimising shared electric fleets, has raised £1m in funding to accelerate its next stage of growth. The round includes investment from Skyscanner founder Gareth Williams and a Boston-based family office.

The funding will support the expansion of Flock’s AI-powered platform, which enables enterprise and public sector clients to operate more efficient, sustainable transport services. The software dynamically matches EV supply to real-time user demand across use cases including scheduled shuttles, demand-responsive rides and self-drive fleets.

Terry Yoell, co-founder and CEO, said: “This investment is a major vote of confidence in what we’re building. We’ve already proven the model with the NHS and Berkeley Group. Now we’re scaling fast into new sectors and new regions.”

Flock’s modular system allows multi-purpose vehicle use throughout the day, helping operators cut costs, improve utilisation and reduce emissions. Unlike traditional mobility providers, the platform is designed to handle a wide range of transport modes from a single AI-driven engine.

To support its growth, the business has appointed Samuel Ellis as head of growth and Rob Larmour as head of operations. It is also hiring across product, data and operations to scale its optimisation and AI capabilities.

Demand for the platform is growing across both private and public markets, with the new funding intended to drive expansion into additional sectors and fuel ongoing product development.