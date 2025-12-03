FOR EV named CCS Transport Technology Framework supplier

FOR EV, an end-to-end electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider for fleets nationwide, has been named as a supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) Transport Technology Framework (RM6347).

FOR EV is named on lot 6 – Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, covering EV charging infrastructure, including professional services, vehicle charging points, energy generation and storage.

It is for Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Infrastructure designed to support public sector bodies, including councils, transport authorities, and Government agencies, to procure solutions for managing and improving transport infrastructure and services.

Being named on the RM6347 Transport Technology Framework, aims to build on FOR EV’s previous placement in Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Solutions (VCIS RM6213).

Under the framework, FOR EV will provide UK public sector organisations with flexible, integrated solutions designed to support the transition to EVs while delivering lasting commercial and environmental value.

Steve Dunlop, chief executive at FOR EV, said: “We are extremely proud to be named a supplier on CCS’s RM6347 Transport Technology Framework.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and innovation of our team and validates our commitment to supporting the UK’s public sector in the transition to electric fleet vehicles while reducing costs, cutting emissions and supporting Environmental, Social and Governance targets.”

CCS supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.

In 2024/25, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £5.3bn – supporting public services.