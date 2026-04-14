FOR EV partners with Gofor to provide salary sacrifice scheme

FOR EV was recently appointed to the UK Government’s Crown Commercial Service (CCS) framework for Transport Technology.

FOR EV, a nationwide specialist in end-to-end fleet EV charging solutions, has partnered with fleet management provider Gofor to offer EV salary sacrifice schemes.

The partnership will enable FOR EV to offer salary sacrifice to its fleet customers.

FOR EV was recently appointed to the UK Government’s Crown Commercial Service (CCS) framework for Transport Technology, which aims to help UK public sector organisations find transport solutions, as part of the Government’s commitment to helping decarbonise fleets.

Meanwhile, Gofor said it delivered a 27% uplift in 2025 for business acquisition, allied to a strategic expansion which saw it open its first England-based office.

Lindsay Yeoman (pictured, left), head of sales at FOR EV, said: “Collaboration lies at the heart of good business, and at FOR EV we work closely with a variety of specialist partners to deliver bespoke EV charging solutions for public and private sector clients across the UK.

“By teaming up with our colleagues at Gofor, we can extend that service offering to our clients’ employees, assisting UK drivers to adopt low- and zero-emission vehicles.”

Graham Lesslie (pictured, right), CEO at Gofor, added: “We’re delighted to partner with FOR EV to deliver meaningful employee benefits to its customers.

“Salary sacrifice is a major growth area and providing our expertise hand-in-hand with FOR EV will deliver its benefits to a wider audience.”