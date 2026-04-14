  
BV Masthead.png
Subscribe
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram
logo.png
Subscribe

FOR EV partners with Gofor to provide salary sacrifice scheme

FOR EV was recently appointed to the UK Government’s Crown Commercial Service (CCS) framework for Transport Technology.

Milly Standing

14 April 2026

Company Car Trends

SHARE

FOR EV Gofor

FOR EV, a nationwide specialist in end-to-end fleet EV charging solutions, has partnered with fleet management provider Gofor to offer EV salary sacrifice schemes.

The partnership will enable FOR EV to offer salary sacrifice to its fleet customers.

FOR EV was recently appointed to the UK Government’s Crown Commercial Service (CCS) framework for Transport Technology, which aims to help UK public sector organisations find transport solutions, as part of the Government’s commitment to helping decarbonise fleets.

Meanwhile, Gofor said it delivered a 27% uplift in 2025 for business acquisition, allied to a strategic expansion which saw it open its first England-based office.

Lindsay Yeoman (pictured, left), head of sales at FOR EV, said: “Collaboration lies at the heart of good business, and at FOR EV we work closely with a variety of specialist partners to deliver bespoke EV charging solutions for public and private sector clients across the UK.

“By teaming up with our colleagues at Gofor, we can extend that service offering to our clients’ employees, assisting UK drivers to adopt low- and zero-emission vehicles.”

Graham Lesslie (pictured, right), CEO at Gofor, added: “We’re delighted to partner with FOR EV to deliver meaningful employee benefits to its customers.

“Salary sacrifice is a major growth area and providing our expertise hand-in-hand with FOR EV will deliver its benefits to a wider audience.”

Related Posts

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

leasys
Business Motoring Awards

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

van-monster-1
Business Van Awards

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

Highly Commended Award
Business Motoring Awards

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

Master-Diesel-028
Business Van Awards

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

Europcar-best-short-term-rental2
Business Van Awards

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

Business-Vans-Best-Large-EV-Van
Business Van Awards

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

renault-master
Business Van Awards

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

R5
Business Motoring Awards

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

master-1
Business Van Awards

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

charge scheme
Business Motoring Awards

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK
Business Motoring Awards

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

nationwide
Business Motoring Awards

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

EV_Day_Cannock_NVH_Ford_Transit_Custom_1_2024
Business Van Awards

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

fod
Industry & Market News

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

wilsons
Business Motoring Awards

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

manheim
Business Van Awards

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

runyourfleet
Business Motoring Awards

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

Northgate-Cannock-99
Business Van Awards

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

polestar 4 best large ev
Business Motoring Awards

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

lightfoot
Business Van Awards

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year
Business Motoring Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

sortimo
Business Van Awards

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

europcar
Business Van Awards

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

renault-2025AwardsBest-Small-EV-VanWINNER
Business Van Awards

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

renault
Business Motoring Awards

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

europcar mobility
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram

BUSINESS Vans

BUSINESS MOTORING

MAGAZINE

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here to receive Business Vans newsletters

CLICK HERE