Ford and WWU partner to reduce carbon emissions

Exploring the possibility of hydrogen powered vehicles allows WWU to look at the practicality and deliverability of alternative solutions.
WWU said that fefuelling with hydrogen at 700bar allows it to maximise the potential of a zero-emission light commercial vehicle.
The project team will also assess the vehicle’s potential range, refuelling needs, and payload during a typical working day.
This work, which builds on a previous hydrogen vehicle trial, aims to show how hydrogen fuel cell technology can meet the operational demands of light commercial vehicles, for example, in utility and construction environments.
The project was designed to support the wider UK challenge of decarbonising fleets, particularly goods vehicle operators using heavily loaded HGVs or light commercial vehicles which cover long distances or require significant towing capacity.
Stephen Offley, transport lead for WWU’s net zero and sustainability team, said: “We currently operate a fleet of around 1,300 vehicles across Wales and the south west of England, which represents a significant part of our carbon footprint.
“Our fleet covered over 15 million miles in 2025 alone, using 4.3 million litres of diesel fuel. This is clearly an area where we can make huge carbon savings with the right technology.
“This trial demonstrates our commitment to finding the most operationally effective low-carbon solutions for our fleet and whilst we continue to provide the reliable and efficient services our customers expect.
“We are confident that hydrogen will have an important role to play in the decarbonisation of road transport as we move away from fossil fuels.
“We hope that our vehicle trials will inspire other organisations to consider hydrogen as a zero-emission solution.
“I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to all of the partners and organisations involved in this trial and for their hard work and dedication in making it happen.”
Stelios Karagiorgis, innovation project lead at Ford, said: “We are proud to be working with Wales & West Utilities on this important project.
“By combining Ford’s engineering expertise with cutting-edge hydrogen fuel cell technology, this trial demonstrates how zero-emission vehicles can meet the real-world demands of everyday fleet operations.”
David Muckle, chief operating officer at Protium, added: “Green hydrogen provides a practical solution for light commercial vehicles where duty cycle, payload, range, and rapid refuelling are critical.
“Protium is proud to supply the hydrogen for this long-term trial, showcasing how regional hydrogen ecosystems can decarbonise essential commercial fleets with front line response.”
Lee Juby, CEO at Fuel Cell Systems Ltd, said: “Supporting Wales & West Utilities on this innovative hydrogen vehicle trial demonstrates how accessible hydrogen mobility has become.
“As organisations look to decarbonise commercial fleets, the availability of dependable, easy to deploy refuelling infrastructure is just as important as the vehicles themselves.
“We are proud to be supporting this project and look forward to seeing the operational insights it delivers, helping to shape the future of zero emission commercial transport.
“Projects such as this demonstrate that the UK now has the capability to deliver both hydrogen vehicles and the refuelling infrastructure needed to support them.
“We are pleased to play our part in helping accelerate that transition.”
Chris Foxall, CEO at Hyppo Hydrogen Solutions, added: “Projects like this demonstrate what’s possible when industry works together to accelerate the transition to net zero.
“At Hyppo, we’re focused on turning hydrogen from an ambition into a practical, everyday energy solution.
“Working with partners such as Wales & West Utilities, Ford, Protium and Fuel Cell Systems is helping to develop the infrastructure, skills and confidence needed to deploy hydrogen safely and effectively across transport, power and industry.
“We’re excited to build on this work and showcase what’s being achieved at H2Bay and across South Wales.”