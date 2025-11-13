  
business motoring blue
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
business motoring blue
Subscribe

Ford brings BlueCruise hands-free driving to additional models

BlueCruise builds on Ford’s Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control (IACC), allowing the driver to take their hands off the wheel.

Dylan Robertson

13 November 2025

, , ,

SHARE

Ford hands-free driving

Ford has added its hands-free motorway driving system, BlueCruise, to the Puma, Puma Gen-E, Kuga and Ranger plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

BlueCruise builds on Ford’s Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control (IACC), controlling steering, acceleration, braking and lane positioning, allowing the driver to take their hands off the wheel, while a camera ensures they pay attention to the road.

The system will be available from spring 2026, in vehicles equipped with the Driver Assistance Pack.

BlueCruise works in designated ‘Blue Zones’, which there are 84,226 miles of across Europe.

The system has been available in the UK since 2023, when the UK became the first European market to receive it on the Mustang Mach-E.

Ford said that 1,000,000 BlueCruise-equipped vehicles are on the road worldwide and the system has been used hands-free for more than 888,000,000km of driving.

Torsten Wey, manager of ADAS features and software at Ford in Europe, said: “We’re committed to putting cutting-edge technology in the hands of more drivers. 

“With BlueCruise now available on five vehicle lines in Europe, we’re helping make hands-free highway driving accessible to a wider array of customers.

“Every vehicle line is unique, and our team of ADAS engineers have been working to expand BlueCruise beyond Mustang Mach-E to ensure a quality hands-free highway driving experience no matter which vehicle a customer chooses.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE