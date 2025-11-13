Ford brings BlueCruise hands-free driving to additional models

BlueCruise builds on Ford’s Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control (IACC), allowing the driver to take their hands off the wheel.

Ford has added its hands-free motorway driving system, BlueCruise, to the Puma, Puma Gen-E, Kuga and Ranger plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

BlueCruise builds on Ford’s Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control (IACC), controlling steering, acceleration, braking and lane positioning, allowing the driver to take their hands off the wheel, while a camera ensures they pay attention to the road.

The system will be available from spring 2026, in vehicles equipped with the Driver Assistance Pack.

BlueCruise works in designated ‘Blue Zones’, which there are 84,226 miles of across Europe.

The system has been available in the UK since 2023, when the UK became the first European market to receive it on the Mustang Mach-E.

Ford said that 1,000,000 BlueCruise-equipped vehicles are on the road worldwide and the system has been used hands-free for more than 888,000,000km of driving.

Torsten Wey, manager of ADAS features and software at Ford in Europe, said: “We’re committed to putting cutting-edge technology in the hands of more drivers.

“With BlueCruise now available on five vehicle lines in Europe, we’re helping make hands-free highway driving accessible to a wider array of customers.

“Every vehicle line is unique, and our team of ADAS engineers have been working to expand BlueCruise beyond Mustang Mach-E to ensure a quality hands-free highway driving experience no matter which vehicle a customer chooses.”