Ford Capri reborn as electric performance SUV

Ford has revealed first details of its new Capri, reinvented as a high-performance electric coupe SUV.

The new car is expected to launch before the end of 2024 with order books already open, some 38 years after the axing of its two-door coupe predecessor, a car that inspired a cult following.

A project long hinted at, the new Capri has been evolved from the Ford Explorer crossover and shares its electric platform with Volkswagen’s ID.5. it has a much more sporty look than the Explorer with a steeply raked rear end.

References to the original Capri include the shape of the car’s headlamps and inside, a soured-off steering wheel.

The Capri is set to be offered with two powertrain options: the single-motor version will drive the rear wheels and put out 286hp, good enough for a 6.4 second 0-62mph time and a WLTP range of 389 miles. A twin-motor version will increase power output to 340hp and cut the 0-62mph time to 5.3 seconds with a 368-mile range.

Pricing for the new Capri has not yet been revealed though industry observers suggest it is likely to cost from around £47,000.