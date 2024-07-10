Search
Ford Capri reborn as electric performance SUV

Revival of 1980s cult classic on sale before end of 2024.

Andrew Charman

240710 ford capri

10 July 2024

Ford has revealed first details of its new Capri, reinvented as a high-performance electric coupe SUV.

The new car is expected to launch before the end of 2024 with order books already open, some 38 years after the axing of its two-door coupe predecessor, a car that inspired a cult following.

A project long hinted at, the new Capri has been evolved from the Ford Explorer crossover and shares its electric platform with Volkswagen’s ID.5. it has a much more sporty look than the Explorer with a steeply raked rear end.

References to the original Capri include the shape of the car’s headlamps and inside, a soured-off steering wheel.

240710 ford capri2

The Capri is set to be offered with two powertrain options: the single-motor version will drive the rear wheels and put out 286hp, good enough for a 6.4 second 0-62mph time and a WLTP range of 389 miles. A twin-motor version will increase power output to 340hp and cut the 0-62mph time to 5.3 seconds with a 368-mile range.

Pricing for the new Capri has not yet been revealed though industry observers suggest it is likely to cost from around £47,000.

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years, writing about vehicles, technology and the industry. He is a Guild of Motoring Writers committee member and has won several awards including for his business coverage.

