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Ford Pro, OMODA&JAECOO, Ayvens, Samsara among shortlist for National Business Motoring Awards 2026

Suppliers, manufacturers, and individual fleet professionals will be recognised for their achievements.

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Business Motoring Awards shortlist
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The shortlist has been announced for the 2026 National Business Motoring Awards, ahead of the ceremony at Coombe Abbey in Coventry on 26th November.

Suppliers, manufacturers, and individual fleet professionals will be recognised for their achievements.

Shortlisted manufactures include Ford Pro, OMODA&JAECOO, Isuzu and Vauxhall, while individual models shortlisted include the BYD Sealion 7, Kia EV4, Farizon V7E, and Cupra Born.

Suppliers shortlisted for awards include Ayvens, Fleetondemand, Fleet Alliance, iRG Repair Group, Netradyne, Pod, G3 Remarketing, Samsara, and Select Car Leasing.

Jack Milne and Connor Mackie of Ogilvie Fleet, and Liam Jones of Barlows UK are among those shortlisted for individual awards.

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The full shortlist can be viewed on the National Business Motoring Awards website.

2026 sees the awards return as an in-person ceremony, following last year’s online awards.

Ryan Fowler, managing director at Astor Media, said: “We’re delighted to reveal the shortlist for the 2026 National Business Motoring Awards.

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“The breadth of companies, vehicles and individuals represented reflects the strength and diversity of the UK business motoring sector, and the standard of entries this year made for some incredibly competitive categories.

“Congratulations to everyone who has made the shortlist. We’re looking forward to bringing the industry together to celebrate their achievements and, of course, reveal this year’s winners.”

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Martin Davies, group events director at Astor Media, said: “The National Business Motoring Awards are an opportunity to bring the industry together and celebrate the people, businesses and vehicles making a real impact across the sector.

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“We’re looking forward to welcoming our finalists and guests for an evening that recognises their achievements, but is also a chance for colleagues from across business motoring to come together, catch up and celebrate what has been a busy year for the industry.

“With the shortlist now announced, the countdown to the event is well and truly on, and we’re excited to reveal the winners on the night.”

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