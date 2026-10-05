Ford Pro, OMODA&JAECOO, Ayvens, Samsara among shortlist for National Business Motoring Awards 2026

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/ford-pro-omodajaecoo-ayvens-samsara-among-shortlist-for-national-business-motoring-awards-2026/

The shortlist has been announced for the 2026 National Business Motoring Awards, ahead of the ceremony at Coombe Abbey in Coventry on 26th November.

Suppliers, manufacturers, and individual fleet professionals will be recognised for their achievements.

Shortlisted manufactures include Ford Pro, OMODA&JAECOO, Isuzu and Vauxhall, while individual models shortlisted include the BYD Sealion 7, Kia EV4, Farizon V7E, and Cupra Born.

Suppliers shortlisted for awards include Ayvens, Fleetondemand, Fleet Alliance, iRG Repair Group, Netradyne, Pod, G3 Remarketing, Samsara, and Select Car Leasing.

Jack Milne and Connor Mackie of Ogilvie Fleet, and Liam Jones of Barlows UK are among those shortlisted for individual awards.

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The full shortlist can be viewed on the National Business Motoring Awards website.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

2026 sees the awards return as an in-person ceremony, following last year’s online awards.

Ryan Fowler, managing director at Astor Media, said: “We’re delighted to reveal the shortlist for the 2026 National Business Motoring Awards.