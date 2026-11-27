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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/ford-puma-gen-e-receives-five-star-green-ncap-rating/

The Ford Puma Gen-E has received a five-star sustainability rating from Green NCAP, with a score of 96%.

Green NCAP commended the Ford Puma Gen-E for its strong energy efficiency, with a score of 9.8 in the category, second only to the Dacia Spring.

In the Greenhouse Gases category, the car scored 10/10, as it is electric and built in Europe.

Green NCAP’s latest round of test results included a number of plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), all of which scored four or 4.5 stars.

The BYD Dolphin G DM-i scored 4.5 stars or 88%, due to its relatively light weight, manufacturing processes, and strong electric range, which allowed the entire cold weather test to be completed without starting the engine.

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With a score of 77%, the Audi Q3 e-hybrid received four stars. It also completed the winter test in electric mode, but was marked down for its higher rolling resistance and electricity consumption.

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Toyota’s C-HR PHEV scored 70% or four stars, 4% up on its regular hybrid counterpart. Green NCAP said the car was held back by its comparatively small battery, requiring the engine to be used more of the time.