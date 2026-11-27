Ford Puma Gen-E receives five-star Green NCAP rating
Green NCAP commended the Ford Puma Gen-E for its strong energy efficiency, with a score of 9.8 in the category.
The Ford Puma Gen-E has received a five-star sustainability rating from Green NCAP, with a score of 96%.
Green NCAP commended the Ford Puma Gen-E for its strong energy efficiency, with a score of 9.8 in the category, second only to the Dacia Spring.
In the Greenhouse Gases category, the car scored 10/10, as it is electric and built in Europe.
Green NCAP’s latest round of test results included a number of plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), all of which scored four or 4.5 stars.
The BYD Dolphin G DM-i scored 4.5 stars or 88%, due to its relatively light weight, manufacturing processes, and strong electric range, which allowed the entire cold weather test to be completed without starting the engine.
With a score of 77%, the Audi Q3 e-hybrid received four stars. It also completed the winter test in electric mode, but was marked down for its higher rolling resistance and electricity consumption.
Toyota’s C-HR PHEV scored 70% or four stars, 4% up on its regular hybrid counterpart. Green NCAP said the car was held back by its comparatively small battery, requiring the engine to be used more of the time.
Dr Aleksandar Damyanov, technical manager at Green NCAP, said: “These latest results highlight that the badge on the back of a car only tells part of the story.
“The Ford Puma Gen-E proves that a practical, every day, compact, electric SUV can rival the smallest city cars in energy efficiency, keeping both running costs and life cycle emissions remarkably low.
“Meanwhile, our PHEV tests show a clear divide: models with generous electric range that can stay in EV mode even in freezing winter weather deliver genuine environmental benefits, whereas PHEVs with smaller batteries that rely more on their petrol engines offer fewer gains – especially if drivers do not plug them in regularly.”