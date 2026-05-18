Ford to launch five cars in Europe by end of 2029

Among the vehicles launched will be a B-segment electric hatchback, fitting in to the space previously occupied by the Fiesta.

Ford plans to launch five cars by the end of 2029, all of which are made in Europe for the European market.

Among the vehicles launched will be a B-segment electric hatchback, fitting in to the space previously occupied by the Fiesta.

Ford said the car combines distinct design with its signature driving dynamics.

It will also launch a compact, rugged SUV which will be part of the Bronco family and will have multiple powertrain types, in 2028.

The SUV will be produced in Ford’s Valencia plant in Spain.

Other models include a small electric SUV and two multi-energy crossovers, all of which Ford said are rally-bred.

The new cars will follow the introduction of two Ford Pro commercial vehicles: the low-cost electric Transit City van it introduced at the CV Show, and the Range Super Duty, which can tow up to 4.5 tonnes and has a payload of almost two tonnes.

Jim Baumbick, president of Ford in Europe, said: “Ford Pro is the backbone of our European business. We don’t just sell vans and pickups, we deliver an integrated ecosystem of vehicles, software and services.

“Our vehicles lead the market, and around them we’ve built a productivity accelerator our competition cannot match.

“For our customers, that’s not just transportation, it’s a better return on investment.

“We don’t build vehicles to meet regulatory mandates; we build them for people. The fastest route to zero emissions is the one customers will actually take.

“We can accelerate emissions reductions today with hybrid technologies that that let customers drive electric whenever they can.”

Nicola Gilda, managing director at Peoples Automotive Group and chair of Ford’s European Dealer Council, said: “We are absolutely supportive of Ford’s strategy to go on the offensive in Europe.

“Building on the success of Ford Pro, while also tapping into Ford’s racing heritage for the design of the new passenger vehicles – it’s clear that Ford is back to win.”

Ford called on the EU to ensure Made in Europe rules reflect the reality of integrated supply chains, as well as the role of regional partners such as the UK, Morocco and Turkey.

It said that CO2 targets should reflect actual consumer demand and infrastructure reality, while legislation should encourage technologies such as plug-in hybrids (PHEVs).

Ford also said that small businesses should be protected from “aggressive” electrification targets, as they struggle with charging infrastructure optimised for cars and delays in securing grid access for depots.