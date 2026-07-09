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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/forecourt-eye-issues-open-invite-to-afp-to-discuss-concerns-around-unpaid-fuel-recovery/

Forecourt Eye has responded to recent comments published by the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) about unpaid fuel recovery, saying the statement contains a number of factual inaccuracies.

Forecourt Eye has invited the organisation to meet to discuss the issues raised by its members, which include the increased use of penalty charge notices (PCNs), rather than a ‘no means to pay’ (NMTP) notice.

Forecourt Eye said it was important to clarify that it does not issue PCNs, contrary to claims made in the AFP statement.

Forecourt Eye said the discussion comes at a time when unpaid fuel continues to place growing financial pressure on UK forecourt operators.

Its data showed that unpaid fuel incidents have increased by 21% over the past four months, while the value of fuel taken has risen by 48%.

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Forecourt Eyes analysis indicated that around 1.5 million fuel theft and non-payment incidents are expected to occur across UK forecourts this year, costing operators an estimated £100m.

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Michelle Henchoz, managing director of Forecourt Eye, said: “We would have welcomed the opportunity to discuss these matters with the Association of Fleet Professionals before its statement was issued because it contains a number of factual inaccuracies about Forecourt Eye and our services.

“Fuel crime is continuing to increase across the UK and retailers are facing growing financial losses, which makes it all the more important that there is a clear understanding of how unpaid fuel recovery actually works.”