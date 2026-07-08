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Fleet Operations & Compliance

Forecourt fuel drive-offs trigger wave of PCNs, AFP finds

Paul Hollick said: "Traditionally, accidental drive-aways of this kind have been dealt with using something called a ‘no means to pay’ (NMTP) notice."

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Penalty charge notices (PCN) are increasingly being issued to recover the amount owed by drivers who leave forecourts without paying for fuel, the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) has found.

Issued by Forecourt Eye, the notices have been sent to members of the AFP.

Paul Hollick, chair at the industry body, said several members of the industry body had reported receiving PCNs of this type in recent months.

He said: “Traditionally, accidental drive-aways of this kind have been dealt with using something called a ‘no means to pay’ (NMTP) notice, which normally takes the form of a letter from the fuel station operator stating you need to pay within seven days.

“It’s essentially an invoice and fleets have been happily paying them for years without any issues.

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“However, we’ve started seeing these PCNs in the last 3 to 6 months, which use the same kind of approach as private parking operators.

“It’s an unwelcome development and we’re looking into the legality of whether this tactic can even be applied to fuel.”

Lee Jackson, a member of the AFP’s megafleet committee and group fleet manager at NG Bailey, added: “It appears that fuel stations are increasingly using Forecourt Eye to outsource the recovery of these debt payments, which is perhaps an understandable move.

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“Dealing with drive-aways is no doubt a pain for them.

“However, this is bad for fleets. A PCN differs from a NMTP because it is a fine with statutory force, plus there is an administration fee of £20 added.

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“At a time when many fleet managers are dealing with huge amounts of PCNs, it’s an unwelcome additional administrative burden.”

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AFP member Patricia Latham, fleet operations manager at Openreach, said that she had received several PCNs where the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) has misread the registration or vehicle fraud is occurring with a false plate.

Latham added: “In these instances, the PCN will be withdrawn if you can provide Forecourt Eye with a police crime number, but this is quite a lot of work and the process is far from easy to operate.”

Emma Evans, also an AFP member and fleet lead at Galliford Try, said that she had seen similar problems.

Evans added: “The system they use is not failsafe and we have had vehicles misidentified.”

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The AFP is monitoring the issue, Hollick said, and the organisation would like to hear from other fleets who were experiencing issues with Forecourt Eye.

He added: “We’re keen to build up a picture of what is happening here and how it affects our members and other vehicle operators so that we can support them accordingly.”

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