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Commercial Vehicles & LCVs

Foton Tunland pick-up set for UK launch in early 2027

The new model will feature a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system.

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Chinese commercial vehicle manufacturer Foton has confirmed plans to launch its Tunland double-cab pick-up in the UK in early 2027, expanding its presence in the British light commercial vehicle (LCV) market.

The new model will feature a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Designed for both commercial and leisure use, the Tunland combines a five-seat double-cab configuration with a practical load bed and a multi-link rear suspension system intended to improve ride comfort, particularly when the vehicle is unladen.

The pick-up features a large front grille, distinctive lighting and muscular exterior styling, alongside an interior designed to offer SUV-like comfort and technology.

Equipment includes a central touchscreen, digital instrument display, automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charging, advanced driver assistance systems and an opening panoramic roof.

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David Clark, brand manager at Foton UK, said: “We are pleased to introduce Foton to the UK, having previewed the brand to the market at the Commercial Vehicle Show earlier in 2026.

“The Foton Tunland represents our ambition to offer UK buyers a compelling alternative in the pick-up market, combining strikingly bold looks and the practical qualities they need with the comfort, technology and design they increasingly expect from their vehicles.

“Foton has many global commercial and engineering partnerships, meaning this is not just another Chinese entrant in the UK market.

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“The result of this technical collaboration is a versatile mild-hybrid pick-up that can suit almost every requirement, be it business or pleasure, and we are eager to showcase the vehicle to the UK audience.”

The UK launch forms part of Foton’s international expansion strategy, supported by a distribution partnership with International Motors Ltd (IML).

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IML, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2026, provides vehicle import, distribution and aftersales services across the UK, Ireland and Northern Europe.

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Founded 30 years ago and headquartered in Beijing, Foton manufactures a range of commercial vehicles, including vans, pick-ups, trucks and buses, with more than 13 million vehicle sales globally.

The manufacturer’s electric trucks, vans and buses are already available in European markets including Italy, Germany and Malta.

Final UK pricing, specifications, model availability and details of the sales and aftersales network will be announced ahead of the Tunland’s launch in early 2027.

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